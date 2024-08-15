List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Design Updates for Next Generation Cat Medium Wheel Loaders Improve Operating Efficiency, Performance

    Caterpillar's next generation cat medium wheel loaders feature design updates for improved performance and operating efficiency. Updates include auto front differential lock, enhanced brake system, new technology features like job-aid widget and customizable settings, and improved reliability with tire pressure measuring system. Operating convenience is enhanced with new footrest and joystick options. Visit cat.com for more details.

    Thu August 15, 2024 - National Edition
    Caterpillar


    Caterpillar is announcing multiple technology and performance updates on the next generation wheel loaders to increase productivity and operating ease.

    Excelling in Performance

    The new auto front differential lock engages the differential lock to recover or maintain traction. Additionally, upgrades to both auto front and rear differential locks are options for the wheel loaders.

    The auto lock is available on:

    • All 950 to 972 models with joystick steering
    • All 966 to 972 models with HMU (steering wheel) steering,

    These medium wheel loaders feature improvements to the integrated brake system (IBS) and new engine RPM deceleration. The new transmission neutralizing features smooth engagement and disengagement with the IBS pedal.

    Refined Technology

    A new standard job-aid widget helps the operator in load-and-carry operations by automatically placing the bucket at the optimal height for stability and maximum material retention. Now linked to the work tool center, improvements to the zero-angle work tool widget enable the setting of different zero angles for different work tools and attachments.

    Three programmable buttons on the implement control pod afford quicker access to regularly used functions to improve operating efficiency. Each operator can pull from more than 25 different functions to customize and save their personal settings.

    Key operating features — including Cat Payload, manual tip-off, neutralizer settings and tips, and application profiles — are now available in the on-board display system. A new option for Cat Advanced Payload, e-Ticketing, can send the generated on-board weighing ticket as an electronic ticket to any preprogrammed email address within seconds of finishing the loading cycle, reducing paper ticket handling in the cab.

    For Cat 966 XE, 972 XE, 980 XE and 982 XE models, two new settings in application profiles allow each operator to set customized forward/reverse default speed ranges and rimpull limits. The speed and rimpull set limits are now visible to the operator on the front dash. Additionally, set site limits are shown on the operator settings screen, informing the operator of the established upper limit.

    Improving Reliability

    A new optional tire pressure measuring system shows the tire pressure on the main machine display. Sensors transmit pressure information wirelessly to the system, and the desired target pressure can be adjusted based on tire type, manufacturer and model.

    Cat Remote Flash and Remote Troubleshooting are standard features. Downloaded software update installations can now be initiated from the on-board display. Dealer remote troubleshooting functionalities have been expanded to include machine usage histograms and system calibrations. Preventative maintenance interval tracking can now be synchronized with VisionLink, due-time reminders and overdue events are now shown to the operator on the display.

    Operating Convenience

    Standard on premium cabs and optional for comfort and deluxe trim lines, a new left footrest improves operator comfort to the IBS pedal in powershift loader models and the deceleration pedal for XE models. Also, for all XE models, improvement to the speed range thumb roller adds a haptic detent for selection between 0.1 and 1.0 increments.

    For 2- and 3-implement hydraulic functions, a new side grip implement joystick is available on all joystick steering models. The improved optional active carbon cab prefilter is designed to protect the operator environment from dust and particles. It also allows for easier retrofits and upgrades.

    For more information, visit www.cat.com.

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    966 (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar)
    980 (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar)
    950 (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar)
    982 (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar)
    982 XE (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar)
    972 (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar)
    972 XE (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar)
    966 XE (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar)
    980 XE (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar)




    Today's top stories

    New Stadium Rises From 'The Bottoms'

    St. Louis Intelligence Facility Nears Completion

    Case Releases Industry's First Electric Backhoe Loader

    Exploring the Global Impact of Trenchless Technology in Construction

    Shelly & Sands Continues Work On Zanesville's I-70

    New Features On SENNEBOGEN Demolition Machine Increase Safety, Flexibility For Work In Tight Quarters

    RIDOT Awards $625M Building Contract to Skanska-Led JV for 'I-95 15' Project in Providence

    Stone Building Leads $50M Birmingham Amphitheater Project



     

    Read more about...

    Caterpillar New Products Wheel Loaders







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA