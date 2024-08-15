Caterpillar is announcing multiple technology and performance updates on the next generation wheel loaders to increase productivity and operating ease.

Excelling in Performance

The new auto front differential lock engages the differential lock to recover or maintain traction. Additionally, upgrades to both auto front and rear differential locks are options for the wheel loaders.

The auto lock is available on:

All 950 to 972 models with joystick steering

All 966 to 972 models with HMU (steering wheel) steering,

These medium wheel loaders feature improvements to the integrated brake system (IBS) and new engine RPM deceleration. The new transmission neutralizing features smooth engagement and disengagement with the IBS pedal.

Refined Technology

A new standard job-aid widget helps the operator in load-and-carry operations by automatically placing the bucket at the optimal height for stability and maximum material retention. Now linked to the work tool center, improvements to the zero-angle work tool widget enable the setting of different zero angles for different work tools and attachments.

Three programmable buttons on the implement control pod afford quicker access to regularly used functions to improve operating efficiency. Each operator can pull from more than 25 different functions to customize and save their personal settings.

Key operating features — including Cat Payload, manual tip-off, neutralizer settings and tips, and application profiles — are now available in the on-board display system. A new option for Cat Advanced Payload, e-Ticketing, can send the generated on-board weighing ticket as an electronic ticket to any preprogrammed email address within seconds of finishing the loading cycle, reducing paper ticket handling in the cab.

For Cat 966 XE, 972 XE, 980 XE and 982 XE models, two new settings in application profiles allow each operator to set customized forward/reverse default speed ranges and rimpull limits. The speed and rimpull set limits are now visible to the operator on the front dash. Additionally, set site limits are shown on the operator settings screen, informing the operator of the established upper limit.

Improving Reliability

A new optional tire pressure measuring system shows the tire pressure on the main machine display. Sensors transmit pressure information wirelessly to the system, and the desired target pressure can be adjusted based on tire type, manufacturer and model.

Cat Remote Flash and Remote Troubleshooting are standard features. Downloaded software update installations can now be initiated from the on-board display. Dealer remote troubleshooting functionalities have been expanded to include machine usage histograms and system calibrations. Preventative maintenance interval tracking can now be synchronized with VisionLink, due-time reminders and overdue events are now shown to the operator on the display.

Operating Convenience

Standard on premium cabs and optional for comfort and deluxe trim lines, a new left footrest improves operator comfort to the IBS pedal in powershift loader models and the deceleration pedal for XE models. Also, for all XE models, improvement to the speed range thumb roller adds a haptic detent for selection between 0.1 and 1.0 increments.

For 2- and 3-implement hydraulic functions, a new side grip implement joystick is available on all joystick steering models. The improved optional active carbon cab prefilter is designed to protect the operator environment from dust and particles. It also allows for easier retrofits and upgrades.

For more information, visit www.cat.com.

Today's top stories