Deutz Corporation has entered into a national service agreement with Opifex-Synergy, one of the largest independent equipment rental companies in the country with more than 30 locations across Florida, Georgia and Texas.

The agreement establishes Deutz Power Centers as the company's preferred vendor for equipment maintenance, inspection and service support. It also prioritizes Deutz in the allocation of service work and volume commitments across Opifex-Synergy's fleet locations. The agreement is designed to streamline service response, reduce downtime and help Opifex-Synery keep its fleet operating at peak performance year-round.

"This partnership is built on shared goals — exceptional uptime, fast response and total fleet support," said Ryan Merry, regional director, eastern Power Center operations of Deutz Corporation. "We're proud to be Opifex-Synergy's trusted partner, and we look forward to supporting their teams and their customers to maintain high fleet utilization."

As part of the agreement, Deutz Power Centers will offer Opifex-Synergy and its customers:

• 24-hour response and diagnostics, with rapid dispatch capabilities;

• annual inspections and afterhours service;

• a "lease a technician" support model;

• in market mileage incentives; and

• hurricane preparedness and recovery services.

The agreement also includes a collaborative forecasting process to optimize service volume and cost efficiency, as well as performance standards related to response times, documentation, technician professionalism and communication protocols.

Opifex-Synergy's regional strength in the Southeast and mid-South makes the partnership a strategic opportunity to deliver consistent, high-quality support across key markets. The company serves contractors and customers in infrastructure, utilities, construction, manufacturing, government, mining and agriculture. The combined organization operates in 10 of the 22 United States cities that represent over half of national construction spending.

"This agreement reinforces the Deutz Power Center commitment to delivering reliable, expert service everywhere," Merry said. "It's about keeping equipment in the field and businesses moving forward."

For more information, visit deutzsupport.com and synergyequip.com.

