Brian Monaco

Brian Monaco is Deutz Corporation's newest business development manager.

In his new position, Monaco will be responsible for developing and maintaining the company's relationship with the mining, construction and regional rental markets, including sales support for the entire range of Deutz products and services. He'll also be tasked with discovering new OEM opportunities and working with existing Deutz OEMs and end-user customers throughout the United States, Canada and certain regions in Latin America where the mining industry is present.

"I'm very pleased to take on this new role with Deutz," said Monaco. "Over the years, I've been able to learn a great deal about our customers and their needs, and I'm ready to apply those years of experience to help Deutz continue growing its business in these very important markets."

Monaco has been with Deutz for 14 years, starting his tenure in 2007 as an engine technician, then moving into quality control a few years later. In 2016, he took a position in the warranty division and began to develop the company's failure analysis department, eventually rising to supervise that department in 2018.

"Brian's breadth of experience within Deutz makes him an excellent addition to our sales team," said Jim Miller, senior business development manager of Deutz Corporation. "He's truly moved up the ranks and learned the value of top quality products and services along the way. With his level of knowledge and experience, he'll be a great resource for customers within his assigned markets."

For more information, visit www.deutzamericas.com.

Today's top stories