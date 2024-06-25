Photo courtesy of DEVELON The DX100W-7 has a 1.35-ton counterweight for improved digging and lifting performance. It also features a large hydraulic capacity, so it can effortlessly hoist and maneuver heavy loads while minimizing fuel consumption.

Navigating cramped, congested urban job sites, where every inch counts, is challenging for equipment operators. DEVELON has the perfect solution: the DX100W-7 mini wheel excavator.

The DX100W-7 is an ideal combination of compact and agile, and it's one of the fastest mini excavators on the market (up to 24 mph), according to the manufacturer.

A spacious cab, with low noise and vibration levels paired with all-around visibility, makes long days on the job site more comfortable and productive.

"The new DX100W-7 is the first mini wheel excavator from DEVELON in North America and helps our customers take on confined job sites where space is limited," said Andy Jeong, mini excavator product manager and compact engineer, DEVELON.

"It has several features and technologies for excellent performance, efficiency and high-end comfort. We're excited to continue to expand our compact equipment line, which now includes the DX100W-7 and DX17Z-7 mini excavators and, in July, the DTL35 compact track loader."

Enhanced Versatility

The new DX100W-7 is equipped with steering, power and work modes to help operators customize their performance to move and work within confined spaces. The three steering modes include:

2-wheel: Provides better agility and handling while also delivering increased fuel economy.

4-wheel crab: Offers precision and maneuverability in tight spaces without the need to reposition the entire machine.

4-wheel round: Gives a tighter turning radius, increased traction and control, especially on tough terrain.

An innovative articulated boom and boom swing also help in tight spaces. The reinforced articulated boom features an additional pivot point, which enhances the working range, lifting capacity and digging force.

The DX100W-7 has a 1.35-ton counterweight for improved digging and lifting performance. It also features a large hydraulic capacity, so it can effortlessly hoist and maneuver heavy loads while minimizing fuel consumption.

Operators can choose from four work modes and four power modes to customize power and performance to the task at hand.

Work modes: 1-way mode, 2-way mode, Digging mode and Lifting mode

Power modes: Power+ mode, Power mode, Standard mode, Economy mode

For improved control, the standard 1-way/2-way switch lever provides hydraulic flow that is activated through the joystick, not the pedal. One-way hydraulic flow is ideal when using such attachments as hydraulic breakers and plate compactors, whereas two-way hydraulic flow is best when using hydraulic thumbs (clamps), rippers and grapples.

Photo courtesy of DEVELON

Powerful Productivity

The DX100W-7 is ideal for tight spaces in roadway and urban environments. For example, operators don't have to close a second lane of traffic when working.

The machine is equipped with a large boom that allows the wheel mini excavator to reach farther and access hard-to-reach areas. It also helps operators achieve greater digging depth and height so they can tackle deeper excavation projects or reach higher elevations when loading or dumping materials.

In addition, the mini wheel excavator has a standard hydrostatic system that uses hydraulic fluid to ensure seamless, responsive operation for better control. By transferring power directly from the engine to the excavator wheels, the system provides high torque even at low speeds, enhancing maneuverability and efficiency.

Maximum Comfort

Featuring one of the largest cabs in the market, the DX100W-7 mini wheel excavator increases comfort, reduces outside noise, absorbs vibrations and provides excellent all-around visibility. The extra-large, full-length glass door offers easy entry and exiting as well as good visibility from inside the cab.

A fully adjustable heated air-suspension seat and heat and air conditioning come standard on the DX100W-7 for optimal comfort. Operators can adjust the telescoping tilt steering to customize their working position for enhanced ergonomics and comfort.

A selectable control pattern switch gives operators the ability to change between ISO and BHL or "backhoe" patterns, depending on their preference. The pattern change valve is located beneath the floor cover and is easily accessible.

Photo courtesy of DEVELON

Stability, Traction

Operators can work efficiently and safely with the exclusive parallel dozer blade and independent rear outriggers (stabilizers). The dozer blade helps pull, push and mix materials, while the rear outriggers add stability and minimize damage to surfaces like asphalt.

Double tires come standard on the DX100W-7 and provide increased traction and agility on rough terrain. By distributing weight across multiple tires, the machine minimizes soil compaction while enhancing performance on a wide range of terrains, including grass, gravel and asphalt.

Increased Job Site Safety

For enhanced visibility, the DX100W-7 comes standard with a high-illumination LED light system, including one additional working lamp. Also standard is the around view monitor (AVM) camera system with a 270-degree view, equipped with ultrasonic sensors. The sensors increase the safety on the job site by alerting operators of nearby objects as they back up the machine.

A standard overload warning device is another safety feature and protects the machine against excessive wear and tear. It warns operators when the excavator is approaching or exceeding its maximum load capacity or safe operating limits, helping minimize tipping or structural failures.

Photo courtesy of DEVELON

Simplified Service

The DX100W-7 provides operators with easy access to maintenance points and service procedures. All filters are easily accessible from ground level.

MY DEVELON fleet management, a new digital platform for managing construction equipment, comes standard on the new machine. This powerful equipment diagnostic tool is available on all -7 Series mini excavators and monitors the health, location and productivity of DEVELON equipment from a user-friendly mobile app and website.

The DX100W-7 is now available for order at local dealers.

For more information, visit na.develon-ce.com/en.

