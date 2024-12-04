Diamond Equipment held the dealership's annual Thanksgiving open house event at its headquarters location in Evansville, Ind., on Nov. 20. The event has become an annual tradition for Diamond Equipment employees, factory representatives from its product lines and its many customers.

The open house attracts around 700 attendees, including contractors, municipal maintenance employees, farmers and landscape contractors from Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky who come to catch up with Diamond Equipment representatives and speak with manufacturer representatives from Diamond Equipment's product lines. Attendees receive a warm welcome along with door prizes, activities and a barbecue lunch.

Established in 1969, Diamond Equipment is an authorized dealer of Case Equipment. It is a family-owned dealership operating in five locations in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee. CEG

