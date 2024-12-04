List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Diamond Welcomes Guests to Thanksgiving Open House

    Wed December 04, 2024 - Midwest Edition #25
    CEG


    Diamond Equipment held the dealership's annual Thanksgiving open house event at its headquarters location in Evansville, Ind., on Nov. 20. The event has become an annual tradition for Diamond Equipment employees, factory representatives from its product lines and its many customers.

    The open house attracts around 700 attendees, including contractors, municipal maintenance employees, farmers and landscape contractors from Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky who come to catch up with Diamond Equipment representatives and speak with manufacturer representatives from Diamond Equipment's product lines. Attendees receive a warm welcome along with door prizes, activities and a barbecue lunch.

    Established in 1969, Diamond Equipment is an authorized dealer of Case Equipment. It is a family-owned dealership operating in five locations in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee. CEG

    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11

    Case’s Mike Hummel (L), dealer development manager, and Brent Battaglia, sales leader, look forward to seeing customers at the open house. (CEG photo)
    David Grossman of Evansville Water and Sewer Department enjoys a game of corn hole at the Case booth. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Jennifer Palamarchuk, Tammy Jiles and April Henry greet attendees and host the giveaway table at the busy open house. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Geoff Dodge of Geoff Dodge racing; Aaron Bumm of Dirt Perfect; Mike Simon of Dirt Perfect; and Bob Brucken, COO of Diamond Equipment, take time to chat and check out the Case 370B compact track loader. (CEG photo)
    Shann Cook (R), Takeuchi product specialist, shows the TL6R compact track loader to Clint Gault (L) and Ben Braunecker of Center Point Energy. (CEG photo)
    Ed Harseim (L), Midwest district sales manager of Hyundai, and Rob Butcher, retail sales Midwest and West of Hyundai, talk to attendees about the Hyundai 55-9A excavator. (CEG photo)
    Dave Lugs and his granddaughter and future financial manager of Lugs Lawn Care, Everlee Lugs, enjoy the equipment displays. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Mike Meehan, Indeco North American; and Jeff Goad and Brad Parker of Country Mark, catch up at the open house. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Izzy, Chase, Rachel and Ada Clement enjoy time together at the open house with friends and family. (CEG photo)
    Craig Henry of CNH Industrial talks with customers about their financial services. (CEG photo)
    Kris Tanner (L) of Diamond Equipment and Matt Hayes of Case Site-Control Precision Construction were there to discuss the benefits of this technology. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Webber Ahead of Plans On I-10 Widening in Texas

    Progress Continues On $250M Columbus LOT Project

    Volvo Holiday Lights, Fan Voting Begin

    Work Continues On Largest Project in NYSDOT History

    Case Introduces Limited Signature Edition Backhoe Loader for Iconic Presence On Job Site

    VIDEO: Norwalk, Conn.'s Fire-Damaged I-95 Overpass Reopens Early, $3.2M Under Budget

    Six Small Bridges in Plymouth, Vt., to Be Replaced Over Two Years Starting Next Summer

    FAE's Expands Range With Its New SFL Multitask Head



     

    Read more about...

    Case Diamond Equipment, Inc. Events Indiana