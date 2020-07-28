--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Doosan Bobcat and Green Machine Partner to Produce Electric Compact Excavators

Tue July 28, 2020 - National Edition
Doosan Bobcat


Green Machine will custom retrofit Bobcat excavators with its proprietary battery technology to replace the standard diesel power source and will sell the machines in select markets beginning this year.
Green Machine will custom retrofit Bobcat excavators with its proprietary battery technology to replace the standard diesel power source and will sell the machines in select markets beginning this year.

Doosan Bobcat North America and Green Machine Equipment Inc., a manufacturer of renewable power drive systems, announced a strategic partnership to produce electric/hydraulic Bobcat compact excavators.

Green Machine will custom retrofit Bobcat excavators with its proprietary battery technology to replace the standard diesel power source and will sell the machines in select markets beginning this year.

These electric/hydraulic machines will provide the power and performance equivalent to diesel-powered models, along with considerably lower daily operating costs, zero emissions, reduced noise and minimal maintenance, according to the manufacturer.

The electric/hydraulic compact excavators will be beneficial to operators working in urban environments, such as working close to other buildings or in public spaces.

"This strategic partnership marks another key milestone in our drive to bring the latest technologies to our customers and accelerate electrification in our industry," said Joel Honeyman, vice president of Global Innovation at Doosan Bobcat. "Doosan Bobcat is excited to partner with Green Machine as part of our commitment to innovation and sustainability."

Launched in 2010, New York-based Green Machine is a wholly owned subsidiary of alternative energy company Viridi Parente Inc. The company's sustainable battery pack has already begun displacing energy systems in a vast array of markets, according to the manufacturer.

"At Green Machine, we are changing the way the world uses energy," said Jon M. Williams, CEO. "By teaming up with a global leader like Doosan Bobcat, we can further advance our technology and the benefits of electrification through the power and performance for which Bobcat machines are known. Through this partnership, we will deliver safer, more cost-effective machines that can provide construction support in nearly any project environment, indoors, outdoors, confined spaces and other applications that traditional fossil-fuel-powered equipment cannot support."

Doosan Bobcat is constantly exploring new ways to advance the compact equipment industry with new technologies, services and products. Through its partnership with Green Machine, the company can continue to produce innovative products and solutions to help lead the compact equipment industry forward.

"We make innovation a part of every product we produce at Bobcat," said Honeyman. "Electrification is another step forward in our commitment to sustainability, as well as a technology that will allow our customers to work more productively, efficiently and cost-effectively. This is why we continue to seek breakthrough innovations to empower people to accomplish more today and in the future."



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Bobcat Business News Compact Excavators Doosan Doosan Bobcat Green Machine Equipment Inc. Technology