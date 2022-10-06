Eagle Power & Equipment and PALICA held a Hauling Compliance Course Sept. 21, 2022, at the equipment dealer's Montgomeryville, Pa., facility.

The course, led by Pennsylvania State Troopers Anthony (Dan) Falgares and Sean Ahearn, as well as Dalton Leonard, motor carrier enforcement officer of the Pennsylvania State Police, was open to all companies, organizations and individuals who haul equipment in Pennsylvania.

Approximately 170 attendees learned the different federal and state requirements to safely and legally tie down machines for highway travel. Prior to the presentation, Eagle Power provided dinner and snacks, and the class ran from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pennsylvania Chapter of the Land Improvement Contractors of America (PALICA) co-hosted the event and is one of the original LICA chapters, founded in 1970. The association's members consist of utility contractors, earthmovers, road builders, drainage and field tilers, landscapers, pavers, site contractors and more and its primary goal is to "work smarter, safer and more efficiently."

Gerald Biuso is the national LICA CEO and attended the event.

"Pennsylvania LICA and Eagle Power are getting together to educate contractors about the new laws and regulations that come from DOT," he said. "Pennsylvania State Troopers Dan Falgares and Sean Ahearn also will provide a simulated inspection on a truck and trailer loaded with a Case Super N backhoe. I'm sure our contractors will learn a great deal of what they do right and what they do not do right."

Biuso added that PA LICA is among the fastest-growing chapters in the United States.

"And our goal, my goal specifically is to help contractors run safer, smarter and more profitable," he said. "And I take my job very seriously. I go across the country helping contractors to do exactly that."

Bridget McDonald, vice president of Eagle Power & Equipment, was proud that her company was hosting this event with PALICA for the third time.

"It has always been a great success," she said. "This is probably the largest that we have hosted in years, and we are very excited for that. PALICA is a great organization and we've been partners together for about seven years now. We became partners with them through a Case program. They had a program with them years ago. And our relationship has continued since then. We are happy to be able to allow our customers the opportunity to bring their employees here, and we are hoping that everyone has a nice time and gets something out of it to make their jobs safer. For the simulated inspection part of the event, I want to thank Flourtown Sunoco Inc. for bring their truck here tonight to help PALICA, the Pennsylvania State Police and us to educate our guests."

For more information, visit www.pennsylvanialica.com and www.eaglepowerandequipment.com. CEG

