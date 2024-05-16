List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Earthborne JCB Hosts DIGatron 'Monster Pre-Jam' Event

    Thu May 16, 2024 - Northeast Edition #11
    CEG


    Earthborne JCB guests enjoyed Monster Jam at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, also known as the LINC, on May 4.
    Photo courtesy of Earthborne JCB
    Earthborne JCB guests enjoyed Monster Jam at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, also known as the LINC, on May 4.
    Earthborne JCB guests enjoyed Monster Jam at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, also known as the LINC, on May 4.   (Photo courtesy of Earthborne JCB) (L-R): Glen Taylor, Tristan England and Doug Taylor, owner and president of Earthborne JCB.   (Photo courtesy of Earthborne JCB) Brian Stowe, owner/foreman of BSC Tile, Warrington, Pa., and his son, A.J., enjoyed seeing the DIGatron monster truck and meeting its driver, Tristan England.   (CEG photo) Earthborne treated a few lucky customers and their families to watch the show from a suite where Tristan England popped in for a surprise visit during halftime to sign autographs and take photos.   (Photo courtesy of Earthborne JCB) Tristan England Meets with a fan during Earthborne JCB’s “Monster Pre-Jam.”   (CEG photo) Joey Tietz, owner of Pitbull Plumbing & Construction, Bangor, Pa., and his son, Kelly, enjoy some coloring during the family-friendly “Monster Pre-Jam” event.   (CEG photo) During the May 2 party, Earthborne JCB’s guests and employees were given the opportunity to see the JCB DIGatron monster truck.   (CEG photo) JCB equipment is lined up out front of the Earthborne JCB facility in Warrington, Pa.   (CEG photo) Fans were eager to meet and speak with DIGatron driver, Tristan England, who is the 2023 Monster Jam World Finals Racing Champion.   (CEG photo) Joe Manero Jr., president of Joseph Manero & Son Inc., Glenside, Pa., took his grandson, Joey, to see the DIGatron monster truck.   (CEG photo) Tristan England signs autographs for fans during the event.   (CEG photo) The Earthborne JCB team poses for a group photo with Tristan England prior to the event.   (Photo courtesy of Earthborne JCB) Monster trucks played a pivotal role in Earthborne becoming a JCB dealer more than 20 years ago, when it repaired one of the unique sport vehicles owned by singer and music producer Wyclef Jean.   (Photo courtesy of Earthborne JCB)

    Earthborne JCB hosted a "Monster Pre-Jam," May 2, 2024, at its Warrington, Pa., facility, featuring the JCB DIGatron monster truck.

    The event was held ahead of Monster Jam at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, also known as the LINC, on May 4.

    During the May 2 party, Earthborne JCB's guests and employees were given the unique opportunity to not only see the JCB DIGatron monster truck that would compete at the LINC, but also meet its renowned driver, Tristan England, the 2023 Monster Jam World Finals racing champion.

    "Monster Jam's world-famous Tristan England and the JCB DIGatron are here today to hang out with our team and customers, sign autographs, take pictures and get us all excited for Saturday's main event" said Doug Taylor, owner, and president of Earthborne JCB. "They are in town for the show down at the LINC, and a lot of our customers are going to be there to see Tristan in the big Monster Jam competition do all his tricks, back flips and all the crazy stunts he does in that machine."

    CEG photo

    Taylor added that a pit party also was due to be held at the stadium to give Earthborne JCB's customers another opportunity to meet England, look over his monster truck and check out other JCB machines marketed by the dealership.

    "We sent machines over to the LINC last week to help the Feld Motorsports team set up for the show, and our team has loved stopping by to watch the progress of them building the track," Taylor said. "Those machines will be out on display and we encourage everyone to bring their kids and grandchildren to have a fun time! These shows are always a big thrill for folks."

    Taylor said that monster trucks are right up his company's alley.

    "They're like the trucks and heavy equipment found at Earthborne. My friends always laugh and say I've never really grown up, and I'm still playing with trucks and equipment."

    Monster trucks even played a pivotal role in Earthborne becoming a JCB dealer more than 20 years ago, when it repaired one of the unique sport vehicles owned by singer and music producer Wyclef Jean, according to Taylor.

    "Wyclef had a monster truck in the area that had broken down. [He] brought it in because its suspension was destroyed," Taylor said. "My father, Rick, fabricated a new suspension system for the truck, after which we began working with Wyclef's team and took that monster truck to shows all over the country."

    Later, Taylor had the sport truck displayed in front of Earthborne's old facility on Pa. Highway 611 in Warrington. As it happened, a JCB official spotted the machine and stopped by the dealership with his children to check it out.

    "They were really excited to see the monster truck," he said. "We got to talking with the man and he asked us if we would like to become a JCB dealer. The rest is history. A monster truck brought JCB into our lives and our family's lives, and here we are with JCB's monster truck celebrating both the manufacturer and the big business that we have built at Earthborne JCB."

    Tristan England Meets Fans

    A self-described "crazy adrenaline junkie that never sits still," the 28-year-old England won Monster Jam tour championships in 2018, 2019 and 2023, including his first World Finals racing title last year.

    "I've been around the motorsport since I was knee high," he said at Earthborne JCB's Monster Pre-Jam. "My dad got me involved in it. He created his first truck in 2012 and I was his crew guy along with our family and friends. I went around the country with him doing it and knew it was something that I would love to get into."

    Realizing that traditional college was not for him, but with the ability to work on practically any sport truck, he decided to go on the road with the Monster Jam series and attend Monster Jam University, where the sport's athletes hone their skills and abilities to reach the pinnacle of competition excellence.

    England graduated from the training school in 2015, joined Feld Entertainment, the production company that stages Monster Jams, and began his career as a recovery driver. By 2017, he was able to get behind the wheel of his own Shaker monster truck, which allowed him to begin racking up a list of achievements, including the first of his world titles.

    CEG photo

    "Now I get to drive the greatest piece of machinery there is — especially in the Monster Jam world — the JCB DIGatron," added the Texas-born England.

    "The DIGatron gives me the feel of a very futuristic backhoe and JCB Fastrac mix," he added. "The JCB Fastracs are the fastest tractors I have driven, but nothing compared to the 1,500 hp DIGatron. I do have the bucket on the front, something that is very intimidating to our competitors because it imitates a mouth. In addition, I also have the digger arm in the back. Hopefully, one day I can put some work in and maybe get my arm to move so I can set myself back upright, but for now we are having fun with our DIGatron on Monster Jam's East Coast tour."

    England also feels a kinship with JCB, the heavy equipment maker based across the pond in England, and looks forward to Spin Master, a Canadian toy company, in association with Feld, introducing a new line of Monster Jam model trucks soon.

    "It hits home for me that Feld Entertainment and JCB are coming together to create this model truck not only for kids but for our amazing dealers and customers to get JCB's name out there," he explained.

    Fans of England come to see him perform a variety of stunts in his JCB DIGatron, with which he utilizes a driving style that he calls "controlled chaos."

    "I like to let it all hang out," he said before the Philadelphia show. "This is the last stop for our series, and we will finish the tour in second place. It is an amazing feat to even finish in the top five among these athletic drivers. But our JCB DIGatron is going to get tore up this weekend."

    As a result, with the series now ended, his team is preparing a brand-new body for the upcoming Monster World Finals, which, he said, is "going to be awesome and it's going to look cool!" CEG

    Photo courtesy of Earthborne JCB

    (L-R): Glen Taylor, Tristan England and Doug Taylor, owner and president of Earthborne JCB.




    Today's top stories

    Demolition Crews Bring Down Largest Span of Baltimore's Collapsed Key Bridge

    Webber Working to Complete $300M Texas Interchange Project

    Value in Remanufacturing Construction Equipment: Reduce Cost, Downtime, Carbon Footprint

    Flo Engineering Restoring Access to Critical Highway in California

    Volvo Masters Crowns Its Winners

    Why a Robust Attachment Portfolio Can Enhance Your Versatility, Expanding Job Opportunities

    Westchester Tractor Holds Open House in Brewster, New York

    Buckley, PennDOT Restore I-95 to Usefulness in Philly



     

    Read more about...

    Earthborne Inc. Events JCB Monster Jam Pennsylvania






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA