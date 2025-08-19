Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Eco Material Opens First PNW Low-Carbon Cement Plant

    Eco Material Technologies opens its first low-carbon cement plant in the PNW, aiming to reduce concrete carbon footprint by up to 80 percent. The Lakeview Plant in Oregon creates local jobs and produces sustainable materials for green infrastructure growth across North America.

    Tue August 19, 2025 - West Edition #17
    Eco Material Technologies


    An overhead view of the new Eco Material Technologies Lakeview Plant in southern Oregon
    Eco Material Technologies photo
    An overhead view of the new Eco Material Technologies Lakeview Plant in southern Oregon
    An overhead view of the new Eco Material Technologies Lakeview Plant in southern Oregon   (Eco Material Technologies photo) Eco Material Technologies officials cut the ribbon at the July 29, 2025, grand opening of the Lakeview Plant.   (Eco Material Technologies photo)

    Eco Material Technologies, a marketer of supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) and producer of green cement products in North America, announced on July 29, 2025, the grand opening of its new Lakeview Plant in southern Oregon.

    This milestone marks Eco Material's first sustainably built manufacturing hub in the Pacific Northwest.

    Strategically adjacent to Lake County's freight rail line, the Lakeview Plant is engineered to produce up to 300,000 tons per year of low‑carbon cement replacements annually.

    By replacing 25 to 100 percent of traditional portland cement in concrete mixes with Eco Material's advanced SCMs and proprietary green cement blends, producers can reduce the carbon footprint of the cement portion of their concrete by up to 80 percent — the component responsible for the majority of embodied carbon dioxide in typical concrete formulations.

    "The opening of the Lakeview Plant demonstrates our commitment to sustainable innovation and marks a significant step forward in expanding access to domestically produced, low‑carbon cement alternatives," said Grant Quasha, CEO of Eco Material Technologies. "We're thrilled to be able to serve the Pacific Northwest with economically competitive products that support infrastructure growth while reducing carbon emissions."

    The Lakeview facility is expected to create 30 permanent jobs, including skilled manufacturing roles and logistics positions in a historically underserved region. Approximately 75 percent of shipments will be distributed by rail using existing infrastructure.

    "This facility represents more than just a new plant — it's a powerful investment in Lake County's future," said Mark Albertson, Lake County commissioner. "By pairing advanced, low-carbon building materials with local job creation and infrastructure development, Eco Material Technologies is bringing both economic vitality and environmental responsibility to our community. We're proud to welcome this transformative project while creating a great partnership to benefit all of Lake County."

    The facility rollout continues Eco Material's national expansion, including a recently opened terminal in Queens supplying 50,000 tons of harvested fly ash annually to the New York City metro market.

    With the Lakeview Plant coming online, the company is on track to deliver more than 10 million tons of environmentally beneficial materials per year across 40 metro areas in North America.




