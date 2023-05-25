List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Ecoverse, Alta Equipment Hold Demo Event in Sarasota, Fla.

    Thu May 25, 2023 - Southeast Edition #11
    CEG


    Ecoverse team members recently converged on Atlas Organics' Sarasota, Fla., location to work with Alta Equipment Company for a live demo of the newest technology from virtually all the manufacturers the dealer represents for shredding, grinding, screening and conveying.

    The first day of the two-day event was dedicated to Alta sales staff training, while the second day featured a customer demo event, which drew approximately 150 industry-specific contractors as well as a large presence of Alta Equipment Company and Ecoverse staff members to guide the machine presentations. More than $6 million worth of new recycling machines representing the newest technology in the industry were demonstrated.

    Alta purchased Ecoverse in November 2022 and according to Ecoverse President Hugh Fagan, "We're still in our initiation stage with Alta [Equipment Company] and this demo was the perfect opportunity to get their staff completely educated on the parts and service side of the business and to expose our product offerings to their customers. I think Florida is going to be one of our better markets to serve. It's growing and has a lot of land clearing mulching needs."

    Fagan was pleased with the demo. "It was a really good event, and actually better than I expected. The support from Alta was great." CEG

    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13

    A big crowd of industry-specific professionals turned out for the demonstration and saw the latest and best equipment technology available in the marketplace. (CEG photo)
    Martin Morgan of Ecoverse provides a comprehensive walk-around demonstration of the popular Doppstadt SM 726, which is the largest trommel in the SM series collection and an extremely high-volume output machine. (CEG photo)
    Fed by a Volvo L120H loader, the EcoScreen Duplex 52 double-screen trommel works flawlessly in separating different fraction sizes. (CEG photo)
    The Ecostack 8048K mobile conveyor showed its high-volume product movement capabilities for bigger stockpiling. (CEG photo)
    Warren Harte of Ecoverse presents the overall advantages of the slow speed high-torque shredding process of the Doppstadt Inventhor 9. (CEG photo)
    Intently watching the demo machines at work (L-R) are Chad Wakeman and Don Woodruff of Woodruff & Sons Inc., Bradenton, Fla., and their Alta sales representative, Matt Morris. (CEG photo)
    The combo Doppstadt Inventhor 9 shredder and the Doppstadt AK 640K grinder are shown working in tandem for optimizing wood waste processing. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Nick Furey, Alta Equipment Company; John Brooks, Recovered Resources Group, Fernadina Beach, Fla.; and Justin Sklute and Jeremy Daniel of Alta Equipment discuss some of the machines that were being demoed. (CEG photo)
    Rehydrating and catching up on the industry in between demos (L-R) are Alta Equipment’s Jason Silvestri and Jeremy Daniel and Jason Disbrow of Universal BioCarbon, Canal Point, Fla. (CEG photo)
    Providing a thorough overview of the EcoScreen Duplex 52 trommel screen, including ease of deck replacement and the self-cleaning technology, is Rafael Reyes (L), product specialist of Zemmler. Ecoverse rebrands the Zemmler-manufactured machine as the EcoScreen for North America. (CEG photo)
    The swing-out engine feature for ease of service on the Doppstadt SM 726 trommel drew a lot of attention from the material recycling contractors. (CEG photo)
    The Backers 3-tal tracked star screen produces three useful products from just one feed. (CEG photo)
    Impressed with what they saw throughout the day (L-R) are Mike Kennedy, Alta Equipment; Aaron Weaver, Weaver Recycling, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; Hugh Fagan, Ecoverse; James Canning, Alta Equipment; and Jason Disbrow, Universal BioCarbon, Canal Point, Fla. (CEG photo)




