Ecoverse team members recently converged on Atlas Organics' Sarasota, Fla., location to work with Alta Equipment Company for a live demo of the newest technology from virtually all the manufacturers the dealer represents for shredding, grinding, screening and conveying.

The first day of the two-day event was dedicated to Alta sales staff training, while the second day featured a customer demo event, which drew approximately 150 industry-specific contractors as well as a large presence of Alta Equipment Company and Ecoverse staff members to guide the machine presentations. More than $6 million worth of new recycling machines representing the newest technology in the industry were demonstrated.

Alta purchased Ecoverse in November 2022 and according to Ecoverse President Hugh Fagan, "We're still in our initiation stage with Alta [Equipment Company] and this demo was the perfect opportunity to get their staff completely educated on the parts and service side of the business and to expose our product offerings to their customers. I think Florida is going to be one of our better markets to serve. It's growing and has a lot of land clearing mulching needs."

Fagan was pleased with the demo. "It was a really good event, and actually better than I expected. The support from Alta was great." CEG

