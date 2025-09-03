Epiroc and Luck Stone debut first fully autonomous SmartROC D65 drill rig in US quarries. Equipped with advanced automation tech, the rig operates remotely, enhancing safety and efficiency. Partnership signifies a shift towards widespread adoption of autonomous technologies in the aggregate industry.

Epiroc has partnered with Luck Stone to deploy the first fully autonomous SmartROC D65 drill rig in the United States. This marks a historic milestone, as it is also the first fully autonomous surface drill delivered to the quarry market worldwide, according to the companies.

The SmartROC D65 MKII is equipped with Epiroc's advanced automation technology and is capable of executing complete drill patterns without an operator in the cab. Compliant with the global mining guidelines group (GMG) Level 4 standard for full autonomy, the rig operates under remote supervision via Epiroc's common automation panel (CAP) and link open autonomy (LinkOA) platform, enabling seamless data integration and fleet management.

"Luck Stone's leadership and commitment demonstrate that autonomy in quarries isn't future vision — it's current reality," said Ron Hankins, business line manager of Epiroc USA. "Our partnership is not about a proof-of-concept, it's about meaningful operational gains that the next generation of drilling will bring in the U.S."

Luck Stone, known for its early adoption of autonomous plants and autonomous haulage systems (AHS), continues to innovate for the industry, and the company views automation as a strategic investment in safety, operational excellence and talent attraction.

"Our philosophy has always been about doing the work in the best possible way," said Chuck Stilson, senior director of engineering of Luck Stone. "Partnering with Epiroc on autonomous drilling aligns perfectly with that vision. We're not only improving productivity and safety, we're providing new opportunities for our associates and rethinking what's possible in aggregates."

James River Equipment, an Epiroc dealer, played a key role in facilitating delivery of the SmartROC D65 MKII and will be instrumental in providing the ongoing local service, training and technical support that are essential to ensuring the project's long-term success.

The United States aggregate market is the largest globally and presents significant growth potential for autonomous technologies. Using the same automation platform proven in mining, the SmartROC D65 MKII makes it easy for any operation to scale toward full autonomy, according to the companies. By enhancing operational safety, optimizing machine fleet size and addressing skilled labor shortages, this deployment represents a transformative shift in how quarries can operate.

Both Epiroc and Luck Stone have committed to sharing performance data following the implementation period, offering valuable insights for the broader industry and paving the way for future advancements in automation.

