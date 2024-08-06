List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Equip Exposition Exhibit Space Sold Out for 2024 Show

    Equip Exposition's 2024 show in Kentucky Exposition Center is completely sold out, attracting landscapers, contractors, and industry professionals. With over a million square feet of exhibits showcasing the latest equipment and trends, it promises to be a valuable event for attendees to enhance their businesses. Registration for the event is advised to be completed early to secure a spot.

    Tue August 06, 2024 - National Edition
    Equip Exposition


    Equip Exposition includes more than a million square feet of indoor and outdoor exhibits at the KEC, including a 30-acre outdoor demo yard where attendees can mow, chop, dig and drive the latest equipment.
    Photo courtesy of Equip Exposition
    Equip Exposition includes more than a million square feet of indoor and outdoor exhibits at the KEC, including a 30-acre outdoor demo yard where attendees can mow, chop, dig and drive the latest equipment.

    Every inch of exhibit space for Equip Exposition to be held in the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC) Oct. 15-18, 2024 has now been sold, announced show organizers, who are readying to welcome thousands of landscapers, contractors, dealers, distributors, hardscapers and more to the event.

    Equip is the international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition held annually in Louisville, and is one of the largest, annual trade shows in the United States. It is co-located with Hardscape North America.

    "Maxing out the exhibit space more than two months before the doors open is great news for anyone attending," said Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) which owns the award-winning show.

    He added, "Every inch of the more than million square feet of indoor and outdoor exhibits at Equip Expo is loaded with equipment, training and information to help landscapers and contractors run their businesses more efficiently and make more money. Whatever business problems keep you up at night, this trade show addresses."

    "You got to stay up on this stuff. You got to have what's working," said Roy Thomas with McIntosh Grounds Maintenance. "I want to come back every year. If you work outside, you need to be here."

    Kiser said a waiting list is already going for exhibitors who want to request space for next year.

    "Equip has maxed out yearly and is the destination for showing off the newest and most innovative outdoor power equipment, technology for contractors, and getting ahead of industry trends," said Kiser.

    With more than a million square feet of indoor and outdoor exhibits at the KEC, including a 30-acre outdoor demo yard where attendees can mow, chop, dig and drive the latest equipment, preparation is more important than ever.

    "Book your hotel room, wear your comfortable shoes, prepare in advance for your days at the show, and get your registration done now at the early bird rate for $30," said Kiser.

    Registration pricing doubles to $60 after Sept. 5.

    In 2023, Equip Exposition sold its last exhibit space in early October. This year the last spot sold out in early August.

    "People want to be at this show to talk about the trends impacting the work you do every day, and you really can't miss it," said Kiser.

    Equip Exposition broke records last year with more than 27,000 attendees, won two Grand Awards from Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards program and now has been nominated for three more awards in 2024, and expanded its footprint into the West Wing.

    Bringing more than $20 million to the Derby City, the trade show's impact reverberates into landscape contracting businesses around the country.

    "It's imperative that people be at places like this because live events is where you make the decisions that change your business and therefore your life," said Keith Kalfas of The Untrapped Podcast.

    Registration and hotel reservations can be booked through Equip's official housing provider, Louisville Tourism, on the Equip website.

    For more information, visit www.EquipExposition.com.




    Today's top stories

    Graniterock's Critical Turbo Project Improves Safety

    Phase III of SCDOT's Berlin G Myers Parkway Begins

    HD Hyundai, NED Expand Relationship, Add 'Flagship' Locations in Florida, Texas

    Flatiron, Dragados Merge, Creating Second-Largest U.S. Civil Contractor

    Kirby-Smith Machinery Announces Leadership Changes for Product Support Operations

    Hayden-Murphy Named Full-Line BOMAG Americas Dealer in Minnesota

    UDOT Receives $20M Grant to Innovate New Technology

    Miami-Dade County to Get $100.5M Federal Grant to Preserve Venetian Causeway



     

    Read more about...

    Equip Exposition Events Outdoor Power Equipment Institute Inc.







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA