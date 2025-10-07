Exact Crane debuts a "Countdown Sale" for the Jekko SPX309 mini-crane in response to high demand. The sale, starting at $90,000 and dropping $1,000 daily, offers buyers control over the price. With unique features for complex job sites, the SPX309 is versatile and user-friendly, making it a valuable investment for contractors.

Exact Crane photo Exact Crane of Solon, Ohio, is hosting its first “countdown sale” campaign for the Jekko SPX309 mini-crane.

With Jekko introducing a new version of its mini-crane, Exact Crane of Solon, Ohio, secured the last remaining SPX309 units to meet ongoing contractor demand. To showcase the SPX309, Exact Crane is hosting its first "countdown sale" campaign which began Oct. 2, 2025.

Exact Crane moved quickly when a new model was announced, recognizing the value and opportunity the SPX309 still offers customers. The Countdown sale, also known as a "Dutch Auction" or a "Reverse Auction" is intended to let buyers claim a crane at a price point they control. One unit will be included in the sale, and the offer ends immediately, once it is sold.

The Countdown Sale opened at $90,000 on Oct. 2, 2025, and drops by $1,000 per day until a buyer commits. The first firm commitment at the day's posted price, secures the crane, and that day's price is final. (Contact Exact Crane for complete rules and regulations).

Compact and versatile, the Jekko SPX309 is engineered for tight, complex job sites where conventional cranes struggle — supporting interior picks, plant maintenance, industrial installs, glazing and urban work with efficient setup and precise handling, according to the manufacturer.

The SPX309 is built 2.5 ft. wide and able to fit through a standard doorway. At a max capacity of 1,950 lbs., it does not require a licensed operator but still provides excellent power throughout the chart. It weighs approximately 4,000 lbs. and has easy-to-use technology. The crane is built with a standard battery, remote control operation, a 330-degree rotation and has a max reach of 31.2 ft.

Prospective participants may inspect the unit, monitor the daily price and act when the value aligns with their budget and schedule. According to Exact Crane, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with the purpose to increase the Jekko mini-crane brand exposure and show the value these cranes provide customers.

