Fabick Cat Hosts 32nd Annual Two-Day Season Opener

Wed April 27, 2022 - Midwest Edition #9
CEG


Fabick Cat hosted its 32nd annual Season Opener April 22 to 23 at its facility at 7860 Partridge Rd. in Eau Claire, Wis. The two-day event featured the latest equipment and technology available through Fabick Cat.

Customers, employees and their families were invited to celebrate the new construction season by learning about new products, participating in equipment demonstrations and enjoying lunch. This year's demonstration featured the small hex, a Caterpillar mini-excavator. Caterpillar representatives also were on hand to answer questions.

About Fabick Cat

For more than 100 years, Fabick Cat has employed and served the hard-working men and women that improve the quality of life in its community. From Cat machines that help maintain infrastructure and support farmers, to aerial lifts and emergency power generation, Fabick Cat supplies the essential products to help make progress possible. As the Caterpillar dealer for portions of Missouri, Illinois, the entire state of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Fabick Cat operates 37 locations across the territory.

Members of the Fabick family's third, fourth and fifth generations are currently working together under the active leadership of Jeré Fabick, as chairman, CEO and dealer principal, along with John Fabick IV, president, and Kelli Fabick, equipment management digital solutions manager.

For more information, visit FabickCat.com. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

(L-R) are Mike Hassemer of A-1 Express Trucking; Chris Kline of Fabick Cat; Nate Bleskacek of A-1 Excavating; and Gary Kramschuster of A-1 Excavating.
Running the registration table at Fabick Cat’s open house (L-R) are Jeni Anderson, Theresa Keske and Bethany Karaba.
Jim Kline (L) of Gateway Truck and Refrigeration met up with Jay Emling of Raebel Ranch.
(L-R): Grandon and Gordon Scheil, both of Scheil Construction; and Chandler Erickson of Bac Earthworks LLC had a look at this Cat 308 excavator.
Luke Dernovsek (L) and Ken Baker of Kraemer Mining came to Fabick Cat’s Season Opener to see what new products are available.
Todd Stanley (L), chief operations officer of Fabick Cat, and Brian Burns, equipment fleet manager of Hoffman Construction, talked shop.
Some of the Cat machines on display included a 313 small excavator and a 349 large excavator.
Some of the Cat machines on display included a 313 small excavator and a 349 large excavator.
Guests at Fabick Cat’s Season Opener were able to see the D2 dozer close up.
This Cat 259 D3 tracked skid steer with a GB124 grader blade attachment was one of the machines being demonstrated at Fabick Cat’s Season Opener.
(L-R) are Kelli Fabick, equipment management digital solutions manager, Fabick Cat; Terry Techa of A-1 Excavating; and John Fabick IV, president, Fabick Cat.
Enjoying Fabick Cat’s Season Opener (L-R) are Garrett Oleskow of JMA Construction; Jerry Oleskow of JMA Construction; and Ben Knepper of Fabick Cat.
(L-R): Bill DeVault territory manager, Fabick Cat, welcomes Harley Waldhart and Jeff Abegglen, both of the town of Deer Creek; and Bryon Broeske of the town of Mayville.
Jeré Fabick (C), chairman and CEO of Fabick Cat, greets Timm Hansen (L) and Eric Stevens.
Enjoying retirement and Fabick Cat’s Season Opener are Dale Klein (L) and Doug Gruber.
Dan Olson (L) of Dan’s Construction and Excavating of Chippewa Falls, Wis., and Mark Hanson, senior vice president of Fabick Cat, catch up during the Season Opener.
The Tanner Excavating crew of Altoona, Wis., are enjoying lunch.
Lynn Fleishauer (L) of Fleishauer Cat and Backhoe Service talks with Dan Stevens, branch manager of Fabick Cat, Eau Claire.




