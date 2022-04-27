Fabick Cat hosted its 32nd annual Season Opener April 22 to 23 at its facility at 7860 Partridge Rd. in Eau Claire, Wis. The two-day event featured the latest equipment and technology available through Fabick Cat.

Customers, employees and their families were invited to celebrate the new construction season by learning about new products, participating in equipment demonstrations and enjoying lunch. This year's demonstration featured the small hex, a Caterpillar mini-excavator. Caterpillar representatives also were on hand to answer questions.

About Fabick Cat

For more than 100 years, Fabick Cat has employed and served the hard-working men and women that improve the quality of life in its community. From Cat machines that help maintain infrastructure and support farmers, to aerial lifts and emergency power generation, Fabick Cat supplies the essential products to help make progress possible. As the Caterpillar dealer for portions of Missouri, Illinois, the entire state of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Fabick Cat operates 37 locations across the territory.

Members of the Fabick family's third, fourth and fifth generations are currently working together under the active leadership of Jeré Fabick, as chairman, CEO and dealer principal, along with John Fabick IV, president, and Kelli Fabick, equipment management digital solutions manager.

For more information, visit FabickCat.com. CEG

