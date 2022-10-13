List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
FAE Holds Open House at Flowery Branch, Ga., HQ

Thu October 13, 2022 - Southeast Edition #21
CEG


Hundreds of dealer representatives and customers from coast-to-coast and a few international dealers converged on the U.S. headquarters of FAE USA Inc. in Flowery Branch, Ga., for a massive open house event on Oct. 6.

Machine and attachment displays of virtually all of FAE's products were exhibited, and FAE product managers and management were on hand to provide their expertise on the line. Giorgio Carera, FAE USA Inc. CEO, provided an update on the latest marketplace news and trends and product manager, and Lee Smith unveiled and gave a brief presentation of the all-new FAE RCU-55 and RCU-75 remote control mulchers. Attendees had the opportunity to be the first in the United States to operate them.

Keynote speakers included AED's Vice-President Jon Cruthers and Mossy Oak's Bobby Cole and Gregory Sugg. Outstanding live music came from country music star Lance Stinson and celebrity guest singer Edwin McCain, who also is an FAE spokesman and customer.

A terrific selection of catered food and deserts were served at lunch time. Midafternoon and beyond meant cocktail and networking time. An array of prizes and exclusive giveaways were presented, including the grand prize of an all-expense paid trip to ConExpo 2023 in Las Vegas, including airfare, hotel and show ticket, which was won by Amanda Campos of L&S Land Clearing and Rock Milling, Boerne, Texas. CEG

A big group from Hills Machinery came out to see the newest from FAE and to enjoy the day’s festivities. (L-R) are Will Rabon, Randy Shavor (of FAE), Gary Nations, Edwin McCain (singer/songwriter), Billy Bryant, Barry Sullivan and Ben Patterson. (CEG photo)
SENNEBOGEN pitched its tent and brought in a demo machine that matched well with the FAE mulching heads. (L-R): Ryan Zenor, Paul Quistorff, Greg Roberts, Chris Watson and Sydney Lear were there to represent the company. (CEG photo)
Singer/songwriter and FAE spokesman Edwin McCain gave a fantastic performance for the crowd. (CEG photo)
The confetti was flying as the all-new FAE remote-controlled mulchers were introduced. (CEG photo)
A great looking display of all FAE PT series tracked carriers. (CEG photo)
The lucky prize winner of the day was Amanda Campos (C) of L&S Land Clearing and Rock Milling, Boerne, Texas, who won an all-expense paid trip to ConExpo 2023. Presenting the award is FAE spokesman Edwin McCain (L) and CEO Giorgio Carera. (CEG photo)
Brandon Cole of Time Saver Land Management, Wadley, Ala., takes advantage of a demo opportunity running the new FAE remote-control mulching unit unveiled earlier in the day. (CEG photo)
Kubota and FAE dealer Jonathan Williams (L) of Hobdy Dye & Read Inc., Bowling Green, Ky., chats with his FAE representative, Allen Tennis. (CEG photo)
An array of compact track machines was on display with FAE forestry mulching head attachments. (CEG photo)
FAE USA Inc. Product Manager Lee Smith (far L) provides complete details of the design and features of the all-new remote-controlled mulchers to a huge crowd of attendees. (CEG photo)
SENNEBOGEN reps show how a 718E machine can easily shed the hydraulic grapple saw and attach to an FAE UML/HY forestry mulcher head. (CEG photo)
Some of the Takeuchi staffers that came to the event from nearby Pendergrass, Ga., included (L-R): Austin Smith, David Caldwell and Scott Utzman. (CEG photo)
A live demo of the new FAE RCU-75 remote-controlled mulcher was conducted behind the FAE facility. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Discussing the products on display are FAE’s Chad Florian, and Jason Steelman and Brandon Wilkinson, both of ACT Construction Equipment, based in North Carolina. (CEG photo)
(L-R): FAE USA’s Allen Tennis welcomes Bobby Cole and Gregory Sugg, both of Mossy Oak Gamekeeper, a wildlife and land management organization that helps to promote the FAE line. (CEG photo)
Talking about the PTO driven land clearing products displayed (L-R) are Dan Crowe, FAE; Matt Bostrom, Advanced Land Management, Sweet Home, Ore.; and Ron Romero, Southwest Ground Control, Chandler, Ariz. (CEG photo)
The Georgia-based John Deere representatives came out to see the new FAE products being launched and talk with FAE product specialists. (L-R) are Randy Shavor, FAE; Danny Clark, Augusto Salles and Steven Anthony, all of Dobbs Equipment. (CEG photo)
AED’s Jon Cruthers (L) made the trek to the event to speak to the attendees and join FAE USA Inc.’s CEO Giorgio Carera. (CEG photo)
Company Wrench was well represented at the event by (L-R) Keith Dodds, Bob Rhyne, Danny Seal, Jason Templeton and Cam Gabbard. (CEG photo)
Discussing the product demos and grabbing a bit of shade (L-R) are JR Brown, Hoeing Around Excavation, Hickory, N.C.; Buddy Heilig, James River Equipment, Charlotte, N.C.; Randy Shavor, FAE; and Blake Wilson, Contractors Machinery Inc., Knoxville, Tenn.(CEG photo)




