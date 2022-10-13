Hundreds of dealer representatives and customers from coast-to-coast and a few international dealers converged on the U.S. headquarters of FAE USA Inc. in Flowery Branch, Ga., for a massive open house event on Oct. 6.

Machine and attachment displays of virtually all of FAE's products were exhibited, and FAE product managers and management were on hand to provide their expertise on the line. Giorgio Carera, FAE USA Inc. CEO, provided an update on the latest marketplace news and trends and product manager, and Lee Smith unveiled and gave a brief presentation of the all-new FAE RCU-55 and RCU-75 remote control mulchers. Attendees had the opportunity to be the first in the United States to operate them.

Keynote speakers included AED's Vice-President Jon Cruthers and Mossy Oak's Bobby Cole and Gregory Sugg. Outstanding live music came from country music star Lance Stinson and celebrity guest singer Edwin McCain, who also is an FAE spokesman and customer.

A terrific selection of catered food and deserts were served at lunch time. Midafternoon and beyond meant cocktail and networking time. An array of prizes and exclusive giveaways were presented, including the grand prize of an all-expense paid trip to ConExpo 2023 in Las Vegas, including airfare, hotel and show ticket, which was won by Amanda Campos of L&S Land Clearing and Rock Milling, Boerne, Texas. CEG

