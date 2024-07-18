FAE held another one of its Power Days Demo Events June 19 to 20 in Williston, Fla.

FAE dealers, staffers, customers and prospects were again in the "back woods" getting an opportunity to get a first-hand look at the FAE line of products in action and to get better acquainted with the latest wood processing products available from FAE.

The event was held on the property of Langan Acres by owners Betsy and Adam Langan — and it was a win-win event for FAE and Langan Acres. FAE needed a spot in Florida to showcase its products and Langan Acres needed some land clearing for its agritourism business. Primarily, Langan Acres needed some forestry management work for removing undergrowth and to preserve the live oaks, hickory and cherry trees on the property.

On both days, guests were provided with in-depth product walk-arounds, live demos from professional demonstration operators and a fantastic BBQ lunch. FAE also hosted an after-hour VIP party and networking event on day one.

These events have become so popular that Joab Ory of Ory Excavating Service, La Cygne, Kan., drove 1,200 miles to see the FAE products in action. By far, he held the distinction as the contractor who traveled the furthest to attend. CEG

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

