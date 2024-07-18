List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    FAE Holds Power Days Demo Event in Williston, Florida

    FAE held a successful Power Days Demo Event in Williston, Florida, showcasing their wood processing products on the property of Langan Acres. Guests enjoyed demos, product walk-arounds, and a BBQ lunch, with one attendee traveling 1,200 miles to attend. A win-win for FAE and Langan Acres.

    Thu July 18, 2024 - Southeast Edition #15
    CEG


    FAE held another one of its Power Days Demo Events June 19 to 20 in Williston, Fla.

    FAE dealers, staffers, customers and prospects were again in the "back woods" getting an opportunity to get a first-hand look at the FAE line of products in action and to get better acquainted with the latest wood processing products available from FAE.

    The event was held on the property of Langan Acres by owners Betsy and Adam Langan — and it was a win-win event for FAE and Langan Acres. FAE needed a spot in Florida to showcase its products and Langan Acres needed some land clearing for its agritourism business. Primarily, Langan Acres needed some forestry management work for removing undergrowth and to preserve the live oaks, hickory and cherry trees on the property.

    On both days, guests were provided with in-depth product walk-arounds, live demos from professional demonstration operators and a fantastic BBQ lunch. FAE also hosted an after-hour VIP party and networking event on day one.

    These events have become so popular that Joab Ory of Ory Excavating Service, La Cygne, Kan., drove 1,200 miles to see the FAE products in action. By far, he held the distinction as the contractor who traveled the furthest to attend. CEG

    This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15

    The woods at Langan Acres in Williston, Fla., were overrun by orange-vested participants/staffers for the FAE Power Days Demo event. (CEG photo)
    Brian Baum (L) of Company Wrench, Jacksonville, Fla., and FAE USA’s Giorgio Carera talk about the complete line of FAE products shown at the event. (CEG photo)
    Adrian Majka (L) of FAE and Joab Ory of Ory Excavating Service, La Cygne, Kan., go over the FAE RCU-75 remote-controlled mulcher. (CEG photo)
    Meeting to discuss the FAE product line during the event (L-R) are Joe Duszynski and Lee Smith, FAE USA; Duane Sims, customer; Heather Craig, Love Power Equipment, Homosassa, Fla.; and Giorgio Carera, FAE USA. (CEG photo)
    The combo of a Deere 210 excavator and FAE BL4/EX mulching head operated by Dave Evans of Supertrak, based in Punta Gorda, Fla., made quick work out of mulching trees and stumps on the property. (CEG photo)
    A Supertrak SK200MX carrier machine with an FAE BLT3/VT mulching head put on quite a show. The carrier machine is built locally by Florida-based Supertrak Inc. in Punta Gorda, Fla. (CEG photo)
    The FAE RCU units showcased the safety of remote-controlled land clearing. (CEG photo)
    Corey Hyskell of Ag-Pro Companies, Middleburg, Fla., gives a thumbs up to the spacious cab of the FAE PT175 tracked mulcher. (CEG photo)
    FAE’s Chad Florian opens up the FAE PT175 to discuss the componentry and ease of service with some dealers and customers. (CEG photo)
    Attendees were non-stop videoing to share with others at their companies, including Frank Miller (L) and William Miller of Frank’s Construction, Jacksonville, Fla. (CEG photo)
    Deep in discussion after the live demos are Jamie Saalfield (L) and Corey Hartley (R) of Beard Equipment Company, Jacksonville, Fla., and FAE USA CEO Giorgio Carera. (CEG photo)
    The team that coordinated assembly/delivery of the John Deere compact track loaders and mulching head combos for demonstration (L-R) included Norman Udstad and Nathan Gamble, construction equipment specialists of Ag-Pro Companies; and Giorgio Carera and Tom DuRant, both of FAE USA. (CEG photo)
    Coming to see one particular mulching head and ready to purchase after the event is Gary Klingebiel (R) a Geneva, Fla.-based cattle rancher with FAE’s Joe Duszynski (L) and Scott Lipker of Ag-Pro Companies. (CEG photo)
    Transportation to the second demonstration site was courtesy of tractors towing a pair of trailers with re-purposed church pews. (CEG photo)
    FAE product specialist Adrian Majka operates a Deutz-Fahr 9340 TTV Agrotron tractor with FAE SFH 250 forestry tiller/mulcher. (CEG photo)




    Read more about...

    Events FAE FAE USA Inc FLORIDA Forestry Equipment Recycling







