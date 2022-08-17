The FB1200 Industrial Scale Instrument, designed for basic applications using analog bench scales, floor scales, tank assemblies or livestock scales will be featured at the show.

Fairbanks Scales Inc., the oldest scale company in the United States and a world leader in weighing equipment, announced it will be showcasing several industrial scales at the Farm Progress Show, Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2022, in Boone, Iowa.

On display in booth # 444 will be Fairbanks' Aegis Floor Scales, the FB1200 Instrument, the 1605 Remote Display and the Perten 5200 Farm Grain Moisture Meter.

The low profile Aegis floor scales, featuring the latest advancements in weighing technology, will be promoted at the show. Constructed with A36 mild steel, and built with years of accurate and reliable service, the Aegis Industrial Mild Steel floor scales are ideal for general weighing applications in the agriculture market.

Show attendees also will be able to view the 1605 Series Remote Display, and to watch and discuss with experts how it operates. Fairbanks' high-intensity LED remote display with integrated traffic light is designed to save time, space and money by combining traffic control and display functions in a single device.

The FB1200 Industrial Scale Instrument, designed for basic applications using analog bench scales, floor scales, tank assemblies or livestock scales also will be featured at the show. The instrument uses the livestock filter to calculate the weight of a single animal or a group. It also holds the highest stable or unstable weight, even when the weight is removed, perfect for agricultural use.

Perten Instruments analytical products, ideal for use in monitoring quality, meeting specifications and setting commodity pricing, also will be promoted at the show. Perten Instruments products are an excellent choice for such industry segments as biofuels, grain farmers and traders, oilseed processors, flour milling, and wet and dry corn processing.

The Perten AM 5200 Farm Grain Moisture Meter is one of the most accurate and repeatable moisture meter available, according to the company. Ideal for analyzing grains, oilseeds, pulses, beans, lentils and seeds for moisture, test weight and temperature, the AM 5200 can be used as a stand-alone moisture meter at terminals or can be integrated into automated testing systems.

