Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Farm-Rite Hosts Customers for Its Spring Open House in St. Cloud, Minn.

Wed April 28, 2021 - Midwest Edition #9
CEG


The crowd was out in force as Farm-Rite hosted an open house on April 16 at its facility in St. Cloud, Minn., 810 Mayhew Lake Rd. NE., where the latest equipment was on display for customers to see up close.

Representatives from manufacturers such as Scag Mowers, Towmaster, Midsota, Diamond and Bobcat were on hand to answer any questions and to demonstrate their machines. Farm-Rite personnel also were available to speak with customers. CEG

Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6

(L-R) are long-time customer Neal Seppelt of Adolfson, Peterson Construction; Jay Kockler, general manager of Farm-Rite Equipment of St. Cloud; and Tim Krahn, district manager of Bobcat. Seppelt, a current Bobcat T595 owner, is looking to upgrade to the new Bobcat T76.
Shawn Larson (L) of Little Falls, Minn., looks at the new Scag Turf Tiger 61-in. with a 37 EFI Briggs Vanguard motor. “It is a great heavy-duty mower for large properties or commercial mower business needs,” said Jeff Meyer, Scag Mowers’ Midwest product specialist.
With the company’s most popular T16D 16,000-lb. trailer with 20-ft. deck and two 8,000-lb. axles is Bob Pace, Midwest product representative of Towmaster. “Farm-Rite has trailers in stock if you need a Towmaster heavy-duty trailer,” said Pace.
Bryan Schlangen, territory sales manager of Midsota Heavy Duty Trailer in Avon, Minn., is ready to show customers the latest Midsota has to offer.
Tessa Miller, new marketing director, and Paul Schreurs, Midwest regional product specialist of Diamond Mowers, show off the company’s two most popular products — the 23 DLR 72-in. rotary mower and the FB5-048 48-in forestry head.
Customers were eager to hear about the latest equipment on display at Farm-Rite Equipment of St. Cloud’s open house.




Today's top stories

Six Ways the Electric Revolution is Transforming the Way We Work

End in Sight On 12-Mile Road Repair Project in Minnesota

Infrastructure Bill: Is it Enough? What Do We Really Need?

Hitachi Rolls Out Grade Control Technology Options for Select Excavators

AEM Applauds Problem Solvers Caucus for Leadership on Infrastructure

Hiniker High-Capacity V-Plow Breaks Up Snow, Ice

New I-69 Finish Line Website Includes New Maps, Construction Updates

Industry Veteran Tim DeLany Joins Five Star Equipment



 

Read more about...

Events Farm-Rite Equipment, Inc. Minnesota






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo