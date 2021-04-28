The crowd was out in force as Farm-Rite hosted an open house on April 16 at its facility in St. Cloud, Minn., 810 Mayhew Lake Rd. NE., where the latest equipment was on display for customers to see up close.

Representatives from manufacturers such as Scag Mowers, Towmaster, Midsota, Diamond and Bobcat were on hand to answer any questions and to demonstrate their machines. Farm-Rite personnel also were available to speak with customers. CEG

