Fecon Appoints Power Equipment Company as Distributor in Arkansas

Thu July 21, 2022 - Southeast Edition
Fecon


Fecon announced the addition of Power Equipment Company as a new stocking distributor of the full lineup of Fecon mulching tractors, forestry mulchers and attachments in the state Arkansas.

Power has locations in Knoxville, Nashville, Kingsport, Chattanooga and Memphis, Tenn., Tupelo, Mississippi, and Little Rock and Springdale, Ark. In addition to new machinery sales, Power Equipment also provides rentals and has extensive parts and service capabilities in each location.

"Power Equipment is very well known and respected within their territory, and we're pleased to expand their presence within the Fecon family," said Mark Middendorf, Fecon executive VP. "Each of their branches is committed to customer success so we know that our Arkansas customers will be well cared for."

"Our customers look to Power Equipment for world class equipment, so Fecon premium mulching tractors and forestry mulching products are a natural addition to our equipment lineup," said Power Equipment President Andy Moon. "We're excited to bring this proven technology to customers in our expanded territory."

In addition to Fecon, Power Equipment sells new and used equipment for heavy construction, forestry, roadbuilding, aggregates, mining and material handling from companies like Komatsu, Takeuchi, LeeBoy, Terramac, Epiroc, Sennebogen, Wirtgen, Werk-Brau and more.

For more information, visit www.fecon.com and www.PowerEquipCo.com.




