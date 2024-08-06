Felling Trailers took the opportunity to celebrate its 50th anniversary and team member appreciation with the AEM Manufacturing Express, gathering employees to celebrate the company's history and continued development.

"2024 is a milestone year for Felling Trailers. Fifty years ago, on November 1st, 1974, my parents, Merle and Kathy Felling, purchased a small welding shop on Pine St. in downtown Sauk Centre, Sauk Centre Welding. Fast forward a few years, and Merle's trailer designs and quality craftsmanship quickly got noticed. Trailer orders increased, and risk and growth took place. In the mid-late 1980's, the business moved to its current location and became doing business as Felling Trailers Inc.," said Brenda Jennissen, president/CEO and co-owner of Felling Trailers Inc.

"When we purchased the company from Merle and Kathy nearly a dozen years ago, we knew we had an enormous responsibility to follow in their footsteps, continuing to be good community stewards to our team members, customers, and the communities we call home. This tour serves as a uniquely valuable opportunity to reflect on the people who have made that happen and where we want to take things over the next half-century," said Jennissen.

More than 200 of Felling's team members gathered together by the company's new powder coat facility to enjoy an afternoon filled with games, food and prizes, along with the opportunity to visit with fellow team members, policymakers and AEM team members. The games provided by AEM are part of their Manufacturing Challenge; the online video games invite participants to tackle industry-themed questions for a chance to win prizes. Team members lined up to participate in the various games and show their support for the I Make America campaign.

"The ‘Manufacturing Express' celebrates our team members and community while highlighting our contribution to American manufacturing and the U.S. economy," said Patrick Jennissen, VP of sales & marketing.

The "AEM Manufacturing Express" made its 10th stop on its national tour at Felling Trailers Inc. The tour covers more than 20 states with 80 stops at equipment manufacturers to showcase the cutting-edge technology and innovations that power modern equipment and the innovative technologies, processes, people and products revolutionizing this industry across America.

"The Manufacturing Express is more than a bus tour. This event allows us to tell your story and celebrate the amazing products you make right here in Sauk Centre, Minn. Behind every piece of equipment, there is a story, and we are excited to tell those stories of the 2.3 million women and men in our industry," said Kelly Lang, senior director of sales & engagement with AEM.

For more information, visit www.felling.com and manufacturingexpress.org.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

