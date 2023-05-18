List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Fixposition to Provide Customers With Topcon RTK Correction Services in North America, Europe

    Thu May 18, 2023 - National Edition
    Topcon


    In areas where there are reliable GNSS signals, Vision-RTK 2 uses Topcon RTK correction to initialize at centimeter accuracy. In areas with disrupted GNSS signals, the Fixposition vision fusion takes over to maintain the accuracy of global position and pose estimation.
    Topcon Positioning Systems and Fixposition announced an agreement for Fixposition to provide Topcon correction services to Fixposition customers in North America and Europe.

    Topcon is a leading GNSS OEM and correction services provider and operates the Topnet Live network, one of the largest GNSS base station networks in Europe and North America. Delivering high-quality RTK correction services, the network will complement the positioning capabilities of Fixposition's Vision-RTK 2 solution.

    In areas where there are reliable GNSS signals, Vision-RTK 2 uses Topcon RTK correction to initialize at centimeter accuracy. In areas with disrupted GNSS signals, the Fixposition vision fusion takes over to maintain the accuracy of global position and pose estimation. The technology already has been adopted by many autonomy solution providers and OEMs of lawnmowers, ag-tech vehicles and utility robots such as road sweepers. It helps them to extend precise operation into areas where it was not possible before, according to the company.

    Zhenzhong Su, CEO of Fixposition, said, "The agreement will provide Fixposition's end customer with a one-stop solution to have centimeter accuracy with one of the highest quality RTK base station networks. Customers are now able to buy the Vision-RTK 2 bundled with a one-year Topcon correction services subscription."

    "We are excited to work with Fixposition to make stable and precise positioning accessible to the growing IoT and autonomy sectors," said Ian Stilgoe, VP of Emerging Business at Topcon. "Our network services business gives us the flexibility to support truly innovative and unique offerings such as what Fixposition brings to market, and we are eager to contribute to their growing success."

    For more information, visit www.topcon.com and www.fixposition.com.




