Fleet Advantage's Foundation Donates $10K to COVID-19 Relief

Fleet Advantage, a truck fleet business specializing in analytics, equipment financing and lifecycle cost management today announced their foundation, Kids Around the Corner, founded in 2014, made a $10,000 donation to the First Responders Children's Foundation to aid in their emergency response fund amidst COVID-19.

First responders are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in every community across the country and are at greater risk for exposure and contraction of the disease. The First Responders Children's Foundation provides support to those first responder families who are enduring financial hardship due to the viral outbreak. During this time, the First Responders Children's Foundation has created a dedicated fund specifically to support them.

Supporting communities and children has been a long-standing charitable mission for Fleet Advantage. The Kids Around the Corner foundation is funded by Fleet Advantage, and helps children through various donations, typically to smaller, local community charities that are Section 501 in communities where their clients hold headquarters or distribution facilities.

"Community involvement, charitable giving and support are a tenet of Fleet Advantage, and essential to bringing our communities together as we are all deeply affected by this virus," said John Flynn, CEO of Fleet Advantage. "We want to show our greatest appreciation for First Responders who are risking their personal health and the health of their families to help others in need."

About First Responders Children's Foundation

First Responders Children's Foundation provides financial support to both children who have lost a parent in the line of duty as well as families enduring significant financial hardships due to tragic circumstances. First Responders Children's Foundation also supports, promotes and facilitates educational activities and programs created and operated by law enforcement and firefighting organizations whose purpose is to benefit children or the community at large.

About Kids Around the Corner

Kids Around the Corner was founded in 2014 by Fleet Advantage to support the needs of the communities where their employees and clients live and work. Fleet Advantage has committed to donating a percentage of its profits to children's charities each year on behalf of their customers.