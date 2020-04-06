Fleet Advantage's Foundation Donates $10K to COVID-19 Relief

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Fleet Advantage's Foundation Donates $10K to COVID-19 Relief

Mon April 06, 2020 - National Edition
CEG



Fleet Advantage, a truck fleet business specializing in analytics, equipment financing and lifecycle cost management today announced their foundation, Kids Around the Corner, founded in 2014, made a $10,000 donation to the First Responders Children's Foundation to aid in their emergency response fund amidst COVID-19.

First responders are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in every community across the country and are at greater risk for exposure and contraction of the disease. The First Responders Children's Foundation provides support to those first responder families who are enduring financial hardship due to the viral outbreak. During this time, the First Responders Children's Foundation has created a dedicated fund specifically to support them.

Supporting communities and children has been a long-standing charitable mission for Fleet Advantage. The Kids Around the Corner foundation is funded by Fleet Advantage, and helps children through various donations, typically to smaller, local community charities that are Section 501 in communities where their clients hold headquarters or distribution facilities.

"Community involvement, charitable giving and support are a tenet of Fleet Advantage, and essential to bringing our communities together as we are all deeply affected by this virus," said John Flynn, CEO of Fleet Advantage. "We want to show our greatest appreciation for First Responders who are risking their personal health and the health of their families to help others in need."

About First Responders Children's Foundation

First Responders Children's Foundation provides financial support to both children who have lost a parent in the line of duty as well as families enduring significant financial hardships due to tragic circumstances. First Responders Children's Foundation also supports, promotes and facilitates educational activities and programs created and operated by law enforcement and firefighting organizations whose purpose is to benefit children or the community at large.

About Kids Around the Corner

Kids Around the Corner was founded in 2014 by Fleet Advantage to support the needs of the communities where their employees and clients live and work. Fleet Advantage has committed to donating a percentage of its profits to children's charities each year on behalf of their customers.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

COVID-19 COVID-19 TRUCKS