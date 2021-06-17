Despite national labor and inventory shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida Coast Equipment, a family-owned and operated full service Kubota dealership, will add 35 high paying jobs in just the first 12 months as part of its expansion deal to purchase two Gulf Coast Turf & Tractor Kubota dealerships.

The move brings Gulf Coast Turf & Tractor dealerships in Land O'Lakes and Plant City to the Florida Coast family, making Florida Coast Equipment the largest Kubota dealership in the southeast region and one of the top five largest Kubota dealerships in the nation.

Florida Coast Equipment President Todd Bachman noted that while the business is growing, it would remain committed to its family-focused, community driven approach that has made the company Florida's premier Kubota dealership.

"We are excited to grow and bring new jobs to the great state of Florida," said Bachman. "But no matter how much we grow, it's our tradition of delivering impeccable customer service and unrivaled product support that makes us who we are and that will never change."

Florida Coast Equipment said that it would be hiring new drivers, technicians, sales positions and other high paying positions as well as contracting major facility improvements as part of the expansion.

Founded in 1985, Florida Coast Equipment has grown from a single dealership with two employees to locations in West Palm Beach, Naples, Mims and Fort Pierce. This announcement will bring the total to six locations by adding Land O'Lakes and Plant City.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

