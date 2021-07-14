Todd Bachman, president of Florida Coast Equipment, said Florida Coast Equipment would be breaking ground on a brand new facility within 12 months, with a temporary dealership set up by the end of the year.

Florida Coast Equipment, Florida's largest Kubota dealer, is continuing to create new jobs in Florida as part of its major expansion by announcing a new dealership to serve Miami-Dade and Homestead counties.

The company announced the dealership would begin hiring immediately with 20 new team members over the next 60 days as part of the project.

Todd Bachman, president of Florida Coast Equipment, said Florida Coast Equipment would be breaking ground on a brand new facility within 12 months, with a temporary dealership set up by the end of the year.

The new dealership will be full line Kubota dealership providing parts, sales, service and rental.

"These are exciting times at Florida Coast Equipment and Big Orange Rental," said Bachman. "We look forward to building a world-class organization that provides equipment solutions, support and service for contractors, landscapers, farmers and land-owners."

The move comes less than a month after Florida Coast Equipment announced the creation of 60 new jobs with its expansion into Land O'Lakes and Plant City with the purchase of two Gulf Coast Turf and Tractor dealerships.

Bachman credited Florida's governor for creating a business friendly environment in the state that allows Florida's job creators to thrive despite national labor and inventory shortages.

"Many states across the country are struggling economically from the pandemic," said Bachman. "Our governor fought to keep Floridians working and ensure Florida stays open for business."

Bachman was quick to note that while the business is growing, it would remain committed to it's family-focused, community driven approach that has made the company Florida's premier Kubota dealership.

"We are excited to grow and bring new jobs to the great state of Florida," said Bachman. "But no matter how much we grow, it's our tradition of delivering impeccable customer service and unrivaled product support that makes us who we are and that will never change."

Florida Coast Equipment and BIG ORANGE RENTAL is family-owned & operated full-service Kubota dealership with seven Florida locations (West Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Mims, Naples, Plant City, Land O'Lakes and Homestead, Fla.).

Founded in 1985, Florida Coast Equipment has grown from a single dealership with two employees to Florida's largest Kubota dealer and one of the top dealerships in the country.

For more than 30 years, it has served large agricultural growers, builders and contractors of all sizes, nurseries, commercial landscapers, local and state governments, golf courses, HOAs, equestrian facilities and estate homeowners in Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Okeechobee, Brevard, Seminole, Lee, Collier, Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

Florida Coast Equipment rents, leases, sells, repairs, services and provides parts for Kubota utility vehicles, zero-turn, walk-behind, and stand-on mowers, tractors, tractor-loader-backhoes, excavators, compact track loaders, skid steers and wheel loaders, Toro Construction Equipment, Land Pride and Bush Hog rotary cutters, batwing mowers and attachments.

For more information, visit www.FloridaCoastEq.com.

Today's top stories