    FNGLA Holds Annual Landscape Show in Orlando, Fla.

    The FNGLA Landscape Show in Orlando, Fla., showcased industry trends, products and services for landscaping professionals. The event, held at the Orange County Convention Center, included educational sessions and networking opportunities, drawing a large turnout of equipment dealers and manufacturers serving Florida's lucrative industry.

    Wed August 27, 2025 - Southeast Edition #18
    CEG


    The annual Florida Nursery Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) Landscape Show was held Aug. 20-22, 2025, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

    A strong turnout enjoyed the event, which featured an industry trade show, educational sessions, networking events and much more for landscape and nursery professionals.

    Equipment dealers and manufacturers who serve the Florida marketplace turned out in droves to promote their products and services to a multi-billion-dollar Florida industry. CEG

    (L-R): Wacker Neuson’s Steve Gilbert joins Ben Dowdy and Mike Hamer of Company Wrench, Lakeland, Fla., to promote his company’s product offerings. (CEG photo)
    Florida Coast Equipment had a great array of Kubota products that attracted a lot of interest from the show attendees. (CEG photo)
    Love Power Equipment, based in Homosassa, Fla., brought in some landscaper dream machines including GiANT loaders, a New Holland mini-track loader and a new Palazzani spider lift. Dealer and factory representatives (L-R) included Ed Gurry, Austin Walls of New Holland, Ben Taft of Palazzani, Agustin Luis, Kris Ezzo, James McGroarty and Abigail Hubbard. (CEG photo)
    With a large display of Ditch Witch products, Gary Landry of Ditch Witch Worx, Plant City, Fla., presented a Hyundai HX17Az zero tail-swing mini-excavator to attendees. (CEG photo)
    Ring Power brought in a Cat 303 mini-excavator, a Cat 903 wheel loader and the new Cat 985 compact track loader, which drew a lot of buzz from attendees. (CEG photo)
    There was a strong presence to promote the newly designed John Deere 325G compact track loader and 184G compact wheel loader from Dobbs Equipment. (L-R) are Augusto Salles, Darren Maybury, Matt Bargnesi, Sammie Spissak, Colin Faulmann, Kourtney Franks, Daniel Stern, Matt Blanford and Cruz Ayala. (CEG photo)
    Creel Tractor Company and some of its manufacturer reps joined forces to promote a stout lineup of products. (L-R) are Yoan Dominguez, Trey Jones of Land Pride, Alan Campbell of Kubota, Zac Sullivan and Tim Jeffries (seated on zero turn Kubota mower). (CEG photo)
    Kyle P. Hobbs of Bandit Industries goes over some of the features of a Bandit 12XC tree chipper with some prospects at the show. (CEG photo)
    First time Landscape Show exhibitors, EZ Spot UR, based in Fargo, N.D., provided prospects with solutions to their attachment needs. Garry Christopherson (C) and Roger Crom (R) were on hand for questions. (CEG photo)
    The new Takeuchi TL11R3 compact track loader was featured at the Alta Equipment Company exhibit. Promoting the line (L-R) are Alta’s Avery Perkins, John Burgett, Jesus Correa, Mike Jolley, Takeuchi’s Eric Wenzel and David Caldwell, and Alta’s Jacob Hauk and Saint Currin. (CEG photo)
    Avant’s Phil Rice (left of machine) and Marty Owens (right of the machine) flanked by representatives of their dealer, Alta Equipment, displayed an Avant 528 artic wheel loader, the perfect landscapers machine. (CEG photo)
    Case Power & Equipment Florida had a big presence of representatives at the show to promote the newest Case products including the new SL12R, the manufacturer’s smallest articulated loader and the new CX50D mini-excavator. (L-R) are John Velez, John Slick, Mike Cundra, Brandy Cogdill, Jerry Alberti and Kyle Hyndman. (CEG photo)
    First time Landscape Show exhibitors, ABRA Equipment Supply, based in Fort Myers, Fla., introduced the crowd to their new broad line of Foxx Loaders. (L-R) are ABRA’s Scott Tjelmeland, Alex D’Agnillo, Skip Christenson and Tom Ledin. (CEG photo)
    Promoting the latest Bobcat products, including the new MT120 mini-track loader, (L-R) are Dynamic Equipment Group’s Jorge Olivieri, Ed Cancela, Jeff Anderson, Max Peters and Steve Tanner. (CEG photo)
    The guys from Briggs JCB were busy promoting their JCB and ASV products to the attendees. (L-R) are Darius Prentice, Matt Brain, Kristian Mahrt, Dan Kozsuch and Billy Burr. (CEG photo)
    Vermeer Southeast packed a variety of Vermeer products in its exhibit area and (L-R) Darrin Jensen, Lazaro Machado, Tomas Fernandez and Anthony Bulsarale were there to promote them. (CEG photo)
    One of the shows “Cool Products Awards” went to Alta Equipment Company for its Leguan 265 on display. Talking about the Leguan lift at the presentation is Alta’s Saint Currin (C) and Marty Owen (R) and awarding the ribbon is Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association’s Cindy Hall. (CEG photo)




