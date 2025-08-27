The FNGLA Landscape Show in Orlando, Fla., showcased industry trends, products and services for landscaping professionals. The event, held at the Orange County Convention Center, included educational sessions and networking opportunities, drawing a large turnout of equipment dealers and manufacturers serving Florida's lucrative industry.

The annual Florida Nursery Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) Landscape Show was held Aug. 20-22, 2025, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

A strong turnout enjoyed the event, which featured an industry trade show, educational sessions, networking events and much more for landscape and nursery professionals.

Equipment dealers and manufacturers who serve the Florida marketplace turned out in droves to promote their products and services to a multi-billion-dollar Florida industry. CEG

