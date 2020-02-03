Fuchs Newest Innovations Take the Stage at ConExpo 2020

The all new MHL375 F bridges the gap in the 132,000 to 154,000 lbs. (59,874 to 69,853 kg) category.

Specialist material handling company Fuchs will showcase its latest addition to the product portfolio, the new MHL375F at Terex stand S5118, at ConExpo.

The all new MHL375 F bridges the gap in the 132,000 to 154,000 lbs. (59,874 to 69,853 kg) category. The machine was designed from scratch; its main target groups are all scrap yards which load shredders or shears, steel mills and river terminals. The most obvious feature is the huge undercarriage, which provides room for different tire combinations.

"For our customers in America, in particular, having the highest possible ground clearance below the undercarriage was a key aspect of the specification," said Todd Goss, general manager Terex MP North America. "The option to fit XXL single tires means we can best adapt the new MHL375 F to uneven terrain."

In addition to the SETCO single tires, the MHL375 F also is available with dual tires. Customers can optimally adapt the undercarriage to their own requirements.

A reconstructed superstructure was introduced at the same time as the new, enlarged undercarriage. The superstructure was specially adapted to the high lifting forces and dynamics of the machine. Through numerous FEM calculations, the overall design was optimized to ensure a maximum service life.

Special attention also was paid to the hydraulic system. In addition to the high load capacity, controllability of the immense forces was at the top of the list of requirements. After weighing up the options, Fuchs decided against a carry-over strategy, instead opting for the introduction of a brand new, latest-generation hydraulic system. The Linde hydraulic system chosen also is notable for its separate hydraulic circuit for slewing, which makes the machine impressively agile — and not just when turning. Combination movements are fluid and controllable, according to the manufacturer.

Standard on all Terex Fuchs material handlers is a telematics system that allows 24/7 machine monitoring including service reminders, geofencing and automated reports with handy KPI´s. The latest evolution provides a very special and unique feature: over the air software updates.

The modular system lets customers customize their machine to their own requirements to an even greater extent. From dual or single tires, loading systems with a reach of 59 ft. or 65 ft. 7 in. (18 or 20 m), various lifting cab systems, electric or standard diesel engines — anything is possible.

For greater projection, or to equip the machine for port applications, the MHL375 F HD has a larger undercarriage, adopted from its "big sister", the MHL390; loading systems up to 72 ft. 2 in. (22 m), straight or banana boom, and much more besides.

In addition, there are numerous options that have been specially developed for the respective applications of the machine, such as a reinforced underride guard that protects the drive train from damage, or clever features such as external battery terminals that reduce the bridging of an empty battery or jumpstarting the machine to a matter of minutes.

All Fuchs material handling machines are equipped with comfortable cabs with a generous amount of space and a panoramic view. Modern conveniences, such as special storage compartments with a charging station for mobile phones and an air-conditioned food storage box contribute to a pleasant working environment, as do the ambient lighting, intuitive operation with centralised controls and self-explanatory status messages on the display screen.

"Our product range is constantly evolving to meet both market and customer needs as we endeavour to remain at the forefront of the material handling market. ConExpo 2020 is a fantastic platform for us to showcase our latest innovations and our team of experts is looking forward to connecting with existing and potential customers at the show and discuss how we can best meet their material handling needs," Dominik Vierkotten, general manager Fuchs said.

For more information, visit www.terex-fuchs.com/