The buzz at the New Holland booth at the 2023 Farm Progress Show was electric. Literally and figuratively.

Thousands of farmers, dealers and industry peers ventured to the New Holland booth to witness the pioneering and innovative equipment and technology New Holland is introducing now and in the future.

The centerpiece at the show was the new T4 Electric Power tractor, the first all-electric utility tractor with autonomous features and Best of the 2023 Farm Progress Show designee.

Other standouts included the Season 2024 CR Series combine harvester and T9 with PLM Intelligence tractor models; the IntelliView 12 Guidance Kit, the next evolution in the New Holland precision farming technology stack; new tractor implements and initial appearances from partners FPT Industrial with the NEF 67 Natural Gas Engine and Stout Industrial Technology with its Smart Cultivator.

"Farm Progress Show is an exceptional platform for us to connect with our valued customers, equipment dealers and industry peers," said Sally Johnson, vice president of New Holland Agriculture North America. "The positive feedback and enthusiasm we received at the show for our newest portfolio additions and what's to come was truly inspiring.

"It's an exciting time for New Holland as we're at the forefront of driving innovation and finding ways to support farmers in their quest to build more sustainable operations for today and in the future."

"At Farm Progress Show, we displayed the best innovations both in terms of technology and sustainability. The booth was beyond expectations, as a proof that our brand is growing stronger, leading the way in the alternative propulsions conversation for the agricultural segment and with important investments in technology and precision land management," said Carlo Lambro, brand president of New Holland Agriculture. "The show was a success, and we will continue our work in North America to be closer and closer to our customers."

Unique Equipment Launches, Product Enhancements Unveiled

During the show, New Holland debuted the new T4 Electric Power tractor and released Season 2024 updates and upgrades for its CR Series combine models and T9 Series with PLM Intelligence tractors.

In addition, New Holland introduced the new IntelliView 12 Guidance Kit — an aftermarket kit installation designed to enhance or install fundamental precision and connectivity features on equipment — and demoed the latest in loader technology with a T6 Methane Power tractor equipped with Smart Loader technology.

The T4 Electric Power tractor is a game-changing tractor that ushers in a new era of modern agriculture as the first fully electric utility tractor with autonomous features. It is suitable for livestock, specialty crop and municipal operations.

Equipped with an advanced lithium-ion battery, the T4 Electric Power tractor delivers consistent power and torque, ensuring seamless operation during loader work and field applications. This cutting-edge tractor sets a new standard for its class and efficient farm practices while delivering upon New Holland's unwavering commitment to helping customers build more sustainable operations for this generation and beyond, the manufacturer said.

Other new portfolio additions that were on display included:

The IntelliView 12 guidance kit, a transformative aftermarket kit installation, is designed to enhance or install fundamental precision and connectivity features. This kit is tailored for New Holland customers seeking to elevate their existing machines' performance with auto guidance, implement control and other precision capabilities.

CR series combine harvester upgrades. 2024 CR series combine models are receiving a number of updates, including upgrades to New Holland signature styling, improvements to the technological capabilities of IntelliSense and IntelliCruise sensors and additions to the cab with new seat options and a second display offering. All CR series combine harvesters will come equipped with stone trap door sensors, new tow hitches and standardized dynamic feed roll systems.

T9 with PLM Intelligence tractor enhancements. New models for 2024 will feature updates that touch all facets of the T9 tractor, from horsepower and operator ergonomics to technological advances like dual IntelliView displays. All new T9 tractors will boast a FPT Cursor 13L engine to increase rated and peak power with single stage and two stage turbos.

Addition of Smart Loader on the T6.180 Methane Power tractor: The Smart Loader will allow operators to have proper load weighing, full control of the position monitor with gages showing implement height and angle reference, options between 30 implements in the display and auto reminders of when it's time to conduct maintenance on the loader.

In addition, partner companies FPT Industrial and Stout Industrial Technology were represented in the New Holland booth. Both organizations featured their product technical experts and positioned their offerings — N67 Natural Gas Engine and Stout Smart Cultivator — alongside New Holland tractors to demonstrate the operational capabilities of their technology.

T6.180 Methane Power Dynamic Command Transmission

New Holland continues its work to accelerate the pace of decarbonization in agriculture, a commitment that has contributed to establishing the brand as the clean energy leader with over a decade of active promotion and development of renewable fuels and sustainable agricultural technology all over the world.

The most recent development for North America is the extension of the multi-award winning T6 Methane Power tractor range with the T6.180 Methane Power Dynamic Command featuring Dynamic Command transmission.

This unique tractor with a 2.6-meter wheelbase and 10.5 tonnes gross vehicle weight combines the high performance of the proven NEF 6-cylinder natural gas (NG) engine with the exclusive 24x24 Dynamic Command transmission developed in-house by New Holland, raising the bar on efficiency and achieving fuel savings of up to 9 percent over the T6.180 Methane Power.

Dynamic Command Transmission was designed to offer even more gears in the most frequently used operating ranges and it features the acclaimed Dual Clutch technology to deliver high efficiency and productivity. The clutches are designed for fast gear changes combined with a fully automated gearbox always sets the ideal ratio and reduces the need for operator input. The result is high productivity with low operator fatigue.

N67 Natural Gas Engine

FPT Industrial presented its Tier NEF67 Natural Gas engine in New Holland's T6.180 Methane Power tractor. Compatible with CNG, LNG and bio-methane, the N67 Natural Gas engine provides diesel-like performance up to 175 HP (129kW).

Designed with high-performance materials and structured for tractors, it has 6.7L displacement, a 3-way catalyst after-treatment system and provides the same in-field performance and low noise typical of FPT's diesel engines.

In the T6.180 Methane Power tractor, FPT's N67 engine, when running biomethane, drops CO2 emissions to virtually zero and polluting emissions 80 percent lower than a standard diesel engine. Customers can save up to 30 percent in running costs versus a diesel engine via FPT's patented control system and stoichiometric technology for optimized combustion, according to the manufacturer.

Stout Smart Cultivator

The Stout Smart Cultivator is a software defined, tractor drawn implement that uses machine vision and artificial intelligence to cultivate and weed fields using mechanical blades. It acts as an in-row weeder for a variety of vegetables, including lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and more.

Each Smart Cultivator clears 1-2 acres per hour depending on soil conditions using mechanical blades controlled by Stout's proprietary AI model that recognizes each weed and each plant individually with 99.99 percent accuracy. The cultivator demonstrated to show attendees a different approach being taken in specialty crop markets to address agronomic and labor challenges, as well as the type of investments being made by CNH Industrial and New Holland in implement technology.

