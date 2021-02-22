The GTH-1056 builds on popular features found on the GTH-636 and GTH-846 models, including a side-mounted engine and stronger boom design, to deliver a rugged, reliable telescopic handler with a 10,000 lb. (4,536 kg) capacity.

Genie has added the GTH-1056 to its telehandler lineup. Extensively field tested to validate performance, the GTH-1056 has been purposefully designed to lower total cost of ownership by 10 percent while delivering 20 percent more lift capacity at max height in a machine with a 30 percent stronger design, according to the manufacturer.

The GTH-1056 builds on popular features found on the GTH-636 and GTH-846 models, including a side-mounted engine and stronger boom design, to deliver a rugged, reliable telescopic handler with a 10,000 lb. (4,536 kg) capacity.

"Customers provided critical feedback after operating multiple units for hundreds of hours on real job sites," said Josh Taylor, Genie product manager. "Design enhancements focus on delivering reliable machine performance for increased productivity on even the most rugged and challenging of job sites, while improving serviceability and lowering total cost of ownership."

In addition to being built for performance, the GTH-1056 also was designed for durability. "The GTH-1056 has undergone more testing than any other Genie telehandler previously brought to market," Taylor added.

Able to lift 5,000 lbs. (2,268 kg) at maximum height of 56 ft. 7 in. (17.25 m), and 3,000 lbs. (1,361 kg) at maximum reach of 42 ft. (12.8 m), the GTH-1056 boasts a 30 percent stronger boom and chassis. The boom with mid-pivot point uses a single lift cylinder.

"This simpler configuration, combined with a wider, stiffer horsehead efficiently transfers loads in applications imposing high stress on the boom, such as pipe handling or suspended loads," Taylor said.

"Created for long-term productivity, the reforged GTH-1056 is a telehandler operators and rental companies can count on to get the job done."

Three Powertrain Options

Owners can choose from three powertrain options to spec the GTH-1056 to the particular needs of their organization. In addition to the 120 hp Deutz engine with four-speed powershift transmission, Genie also offers a 74 hp Deutz Tier 4f engine with 3-speed powershift transmission or with continuously variable transmission (CVT).

For rental applications, the 74 hp, DEF-free engine option is a low-maintenance solution. CVT delivers performance on par with the 120 hp engine, but with a lower purchase cost and better fuel efficiency, according to the manufacturer.

It delivers drawbar pull and drive speed performance that is similar to the 120 hp engine.

To ensure the new GTH-1056 delivers on performance while reducing the time and expense of maintenance, the lower horsepower engine does not require diesel exhaust fluid (DEF).

The 120 hp powershift, which delivers 23,110 lb. of drawbar and 18 mph drive speed, is best for customers with dedicated operators working in applications where maximum power and speed is needed every day.

Enduro A/T Tires

Further supporting rough-terrain operations while lowering total cost of ownership, Genie introduces its new long-life Enduro A/T tires, a hybrid, all-terrain tread design exclusive to Genie.

The hybrid tread pattern on the tires combines the best characteristics of rock lug tires and conventional rough terrain tires. A wide center bar delivers better wear on hard surfaces and self-cleaning outer lugs power through soft, muddy ground without becoming clogged.

Enduro A/T tires also provide one-third longer wear before replacement is needed, reducing ownership costs.

The Enduro A/T tires come standard on the GTH-1056.

The GTH-1056 delivers power to the wheels through limited slip differential on both the front and rear axles, which automatically shifts torque to wheels that are slipping. In addition, these axles are free of hydraulics, reducing maintenance and repair costs.

Additional Design Enhancements

The design of the GTH-1056 improves rear visibility for operators, while service personnel will find boom maintenance is easier to accomplish due to improved hose routing, chain retention and slide-in wear pads, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, visit www.genielift.com.

Today's top stories