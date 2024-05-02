List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Allen Engineering Hosts 60th Anniversary Celebration

    Thu May 02, 2024 - National Edition #10
    CEG


    More than 300 dignitaries, guests and associates enjoyed a day of celebration at the Allen Engineering Corporation (AEC) 60th Anniversary event on April 17, 2024, at the company's headquarters facility in Paragould, Ark.

    A catered lunch was provided and guests had the opportunity to tour the facility, watch machines being built and see unique displays showing the evolution and the innovation of the Allen product lines.

    As the program progressed under the "big top" tent, local and state dignitaries, as well as Jay Allen, CEO, and his mother, Mary Ann Allen, addressed the crowd. Mary Ann gave a warm welcome and paid homage to her late husband and company co-founder, J. Dewayne Allen, and the inspiring story of Allen Engineering's roots.

    Paragould's County Judge Rusty McMillon and Mayor Josh Agee continued the program by sharing their pride of Paragould and the positive impact that long-standing businesses like Allen Engineering have had on the community. Arkansas State University's administration officials Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Puriton and Chancellor Todd Shields delivered energetic speeches on Allen Engineering's core values and contributions to the community. Even Gov. Sarah Sanders celebrated the event by proclaiming April 17 as "Allen Engineering Day in the state of Arkansas."

    Jay Allen wrapped up the program with a heartfelt thank you to all the speakers, guests and associates who made the event such a celebration and for his mother, Mary Ann Allen, "for without her, AEC would not be where it is today".

    Allen Engineering is a family-owned company specializing in the production of high-quality, innovative equipment for concrete placement, finishing, polishing and paving.

    Founded in 1964, Allen Engineering started as a small concrete business and over the years grew to have five plants throughout northeast Arkansas. In 1977, the company launched the Allen Razorback truss screed and shifted its focus from concrete placement to design, manufacturing and distribution of concrete equipment. CEG

    Allen Engineering Corporation associates gather for a group photo before the big 60th anniversary celebration in Paragould, Ark. (AEC photo )
    (L-R): Four generations of Allen Engineering was present at the event including Allison and Daniel Allen (third generation); Mary Leigh Allen (third generation); Jay Allen (second generation); Mary Ann Allen (first generation); Lesle Allen; Jessica Allert (third generation) and Kennedy Jane Allert (fourth generation). (CEG photo)
    Mary Ann Allen, co-founder of Allen Engineering, gave a heartfelt welcome to the crowd and expressed her recognition and appreciation for the associates of the company and community. (AEC photo )
    A proclamation and video were sent in the absence of Gov. Sanders announcing that April 17 is now “Allen Engineering Day” in Arkansas. (AEC photo )
    A huge crowd gathered under the “big top” tent to enjoy a catered lunch and speeches from ownership and state and local dignitaries. (AEC photo )
    Factory tours were provided and guests had an opportunity to see the manufacturing process of the machines. (AEC photo )
    Local accountant Mark Barnett (L) gets a warm welcome from Allen Engineering’s Shannon Powers. (CEG photo)
    Enjoying the day’s events (L-R) are Stacy McClure and Joshua Mullinax, staffers for Sen. John Boozman; Allen Engineering’s Natasha Swift; Cameron Bandy, staffer for Sen. Tom Cotton; and Chrisina Robertson and Kevin Caruthers of Lakeside Metal Specialties, Paragould, Ark. (CEG photo)
    CEO of Allen Engineering, Jay Allen (C) as well as Arkansas State University Chancellor Todd Shields (L) and Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton were all speakers at the event. (AEC photo )
    Other guest speakers and dignitaries that turned out to support the milestone anniversary (L-R) included Paragould, Ark., County Judge Rusty McMillon; Jay Allen, CEO, Allen Engineering; Paragould, Ark., Mayor Josh Agee; and Association of Equipment Manufacturers’ (AEM) Kip Eideberg. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): A big group from Womack Machine Supply Co., Dallas, Texas, joined the Allen Engineering team at the event including Kevin Kampe, Wayne Precure, Jay Allen, Allen Engineering; J.T. Koncaba; Natashia Swift, Allen Engineering; and Sam Durard. Womack provides hydraulics, mobile controls, hydraulic coolers and more for the ride -on concrete trowels. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Allen Engineering CEO Jay Allen was joined on stage by board of directors members Ralph Gatti, Dough Imrie and Lindley Smith. (AEC photo )




