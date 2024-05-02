More than 300 dignitaries, guests and associates enjoyed a day of celebration at the Allen Engineering Corporation (AEC) 60th Anniversary event on April 17, 2024, at the company's headquarters facility in Paragould, Ark.

A catered lunch was provided and guests had the opportunity to tour the facility, watch machines being built and see unique displays showing the evolution and the innovation of the Allen product lines.

As the program progressed under the "big top" tent, local and state dignitaries, as well as Jay Allen, CEO, and his mother, Mary Ann Allen, addressed the crowd. Mary Ann gave a warm welcome and paid homage to her late husband and company co-founder, J. Dewayne Allen, and the inspiring story of Allen Engineering's roots.

Paragould's County Judge Rusty McMillon and Mayor Josh Agee continued the program by sharing their pride of Paragould and the positive impact that long-standing businesses like Allen Engineering have had on the community. Arkansas State University's administration officials Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Puriton and Chancellor Todd Shields delivered energetic speeches on Allen Engineering's core values and contributions to the community. Even Gov. Sarah Sanders celebrated the event by proclaiming April 17 as "Allen Engineering Day in the state of Arkansas."

Jay Allen wrapped up the program with a heartfelt thank you to all the speakers, guests and associates who made the event such a celebration and for his mother, Mary Ann Allen, "for without her, AEC would not be where it is today".

Allen Engineering is a family-owned company specializing in the production of high-quality, innovative equipment for concrete placement, finishing, polishing and paving.

Founded in 1964, Allen Engineering started as a small concrete business and over the years grew to have five plants throughout northeast Arkansas. In 1977, the company launched the Allen Razorback truss screed and shifted its focus from concrete placement to design, manufacturing and distribution of concrete equipment. CEG

