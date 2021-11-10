List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
GIE+Expo Returns to Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville for 2021 Show

Wed November 10, 2021 - National Edition #23
CEG


The Green Industry & Equipment Expo (GIE+Expo) was back in full force this year at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, Ky., from Oct. 20 to 22. The event, sponsored by the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), Outdoor Power Equipment Institute Inc. (OPEI) and Professional Grounds Management Society (PGMS) is co-located with Hardscape North America, an Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute (ICPI) event. The show drew 23,922 total attendees in 2021, an increase from the shows in 2019 and 2018.

Billed as the largest trade show for outdoor power, lawn and garden, light construction and landscape equipment, the International Landscape, Outdoor Living and Equipment Exposition encompassed more than 500,000 sq. ft. of indoor exhibit space along with a 20-acre outdoor equipment display and demonstration area.

The trade show featured the latest equipment, products and services geared toward the commercial landscaping and maintenance industries, including a first time look at new equipment introduced at the show. A full schedule of educational workshops, training sessions and certification courses were offered throughout the three-day event.

In addition to all of the educational and networking opportunities, the event's entertainment was sponsored by STIHL with concerts at Fourth Street Live! in downtown Louisville and included performances by Resurrection, Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. and The Crashers.

OPEI has announced plans to rebrand the GIE+EXPO in 2022 as the Equip Exposition. The event will continue to be held in Louisville and is scheduled for Oct. 19 to 21. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Angie Ryan, Bobcat product manager, presented the company’s reinvented Toolcat UW56 utility work machine, which comes equipped with wholly redesigned all-LED lights for optimum visibility and can be paired with more than 45 different attachment configurations.
Josh Terrell (L) of Avant Tecno USA gives details to David Esh of Western View Landscape of the company’s Avant 860i.
Caterpillar’s Kevin Coleman (L) coaches Gosite’s Aiden Hagerty as he runs through the equipment rodeo at the show.
Michael Perry (L) of Hometown Lawn and Garden spoke with Takeuchi’s Dale Kellar about the company’s lineup of compact track loaders.
Helping out at the Bandit outdoor equipment display were Jim McLaughlin (L) and Jill Sheparovich, principles of Bandit’s Northeast Ohio dealer, KTS Equipment.
Javen Moore (L) of Ditch Witch shares details about this Ditch Witch SK3000 stand-on skid steer to with Chris Wilson of Rosetta Hardscapes LLC.
Crowds gathered to collect their badges to enter the 2021 GIE+Expo.
Boss Snowplow’s Lisa Axberg displayed the company’s Drag Pro 180Z rear-mounted snowplow with rotating wings.
Western Products’ Dave Forsmark (L) and John Beck were on hand to discuss the company’s lineup of snow and ice maintenance equipment.
(L-R): Jacob Christman, Aaron and Nick Albanese of Double A Services LLC speak with BOMAG’s Wayne De Jong about the BOMAG BT 50 tamper in the outdoor equipment demonstration area.
Hiniker’s Matt Morrison discussed the company’s Trip-Edge C-plows at the show.
At the Case outdoor equipment display and demonstration area, David Grabau (L) of Moog Construction spoke with Case representative Bill Elverman about this Case TV620B, which comes standard with adjustable electro-hydraulic controls.
Shawn Uscilla (L) of Fireside Remodeling gets some operating tips from New Holland’s Dan Cooper before taking a test run in this E37C compact excavator.
For Finn Corporation’s Josh Bruno (L) and John Tucker, the GIE+Expo offered an excellent opportunity to introduce the company’s new MLB1 light-duty material blower.




