The Green Industry & Equipment Expo (GIE+Expo) was back in full force this year at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, Ky., from Oct. 20 to 22. The event, sponsored by the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), Outdoor Power Equipment Institute Inc. (OPEI) and Professional Grounds Management Society (PGMS) is co-located with Hardscape North America, an Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute (ICPI) event. The show drew 23,922 total attendees in 2021, an increase from the shows in 2019 and 2018.

Billed as the largest trade show for outdoor power, lawn and garden, light construction and landscape equipment, the International Landscape, Outdoor Living and Equipment Exposition encompassed more than 500,000 sq. ft. of indoor exhibit space along with a 20-acre outdoor equipment display and demonstration area.

The trade show featured the latest equipment, products and services geared toward the commercial landscaping and maintenance industries, including a first time look at new equipment introduced at the show. A full schedule of educational workshops, training sessions and certification courses were offered throughout the three-day event.

In addition to all of the educational and networking opportunities, the event's entertainment was sponsored by STIHL with concerts at Fourth Street Live! in downtown Louisville and included performances by Resurrection, Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. and The Crashers.

OPEI has announced plans to rebrand the GIE+EXPO in 2022 as the Equip Exposition. The event will continue to be held in Louisville and is scheduled for Oct. 19 to 21. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories