Postponed one year due to the pandemic, the 75th Annual Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo will take place Sept. 9 to 11, 2021, at the Upper Peninsula State Fairgrounds in Escanabe, Mich. The event is co-sponsored by the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association (GLTPA) and Fabick CAT.

The Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo is a three-day gathering that takes place throughout the Lake States region of the United States. More than 200 indoor and outdoor exhibitors are expected to showcase the newest equipment and the latest technology when it comes to log splitters, portable sawmills, compact tractors and logging equipment, chainsaw carving, wood/pellet stove dealers and more.

This year's kickoff begins with a live band and fireworks display — sponsored by Ponsse — at the Miracle of Life building.

For more information, email info@gltpa.org, call 715/282-5828 or visit gltpa.org.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

