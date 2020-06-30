Good Things Come in Twos: Two Demag AC45 City Cranes for Wasel

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Good Things Come in Twos: Two Demag AC45 City Cranes for Wasel

Tue June 30, 2020 - National Edition
Tadano


(L-R) are Hans-Joachim Schulz, crane operator, Wasel GmbH; Manfred Drößer, sales manager, Tadano; and Wolfgang Pahl, crane operator, Wasel GmbH.
(L-R) are Hans-Joachim Schulz, crane operator, Wasel GmbH; Manfred Drößer, sales manager, Tadano; and Wolfgang Pahl, crane operator, Wasel GmbH.

For Bergheim, Germany-based crane service provider Wasel, the new Demag AC 45 City cranes handed over on June 3rd in Zweibrücken were number two and three of the model this year.

"We put our first AC 45 City into operation back in January," report crane operators Wolfgang Pahl and Hans-Joachim Schulz, who are avowed Demag and City fans and accordingly refused to miss out on the chance to pick up the two new cranes at the plant in Zweibrücken. The cranes were handed over by Sales Manager Manfred Drößer.

"We already had several AC 40 City cranes in our fleet, and they proved their worth time and time again in countless projects. And their successor, the AC 45 City, is even better," the two crane operators point out.

They then proceed to mention that Demag City cranes are simply unbeatable when it comes to indoor work, including overhead crane installation projects, and when it comes to jobs at the Düsseldorf exhibition center, where tight access roads and small working areas are the norm.

"It's often the case that this type of job can only be done with a City crane and that no other crane will do," company owner Matthias Wasel said.

He and his two crane operators mention that the IC-1 Plus control system is a crucial advantage behind the AC 45 City, as it is particularly easy to use and provides safety with its working range limiting function. Moreover, it covers telescoping, which they also consider a huge plus.

"Telescoping while under load is already one of the best features of the AC 45 City. It's fantastic – just an incredible improvement over its predecessor," Wolfgang Pahl said.

And his boss can only agree.

"The AC 45 City can telescope up to [27.5 tons] – it's really tough for the competition to match that kind of achievement."

In addition to this, the Flex Base also was a compelling argument for the crane experts from the Rhineland, as it allows the AC 45 City to extend its outriggers all the way to obstacles when space is tight. And, of course, there also are words of praise for the compact base section of the main boom, which is designed to make it possible to work with steep boom positions inside buildings with low ceilings while keeping the corresponding projection to a minimum.

"It allows us to circle even around tight curves without hitting corners," Hans-Joachim Schulz said.

For more information about Wasel, visit www.wasel-krane.de.

For more information about Demag, visit demagmobilecranes.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Cranes Demag Germany