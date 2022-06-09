Gregory Poole Equipment Company and the other Caterpillar dealers in the country are on a quest to find the best — the best equipment operator in the world.

The local winner, Ben Sandy with Sandy's Hauling & Backhoe Service Inc. in Roseboro, N.C., showed off his agility, speed and accuracy in a series of skills-based tests. With a time of 9:32, Sandy will move on to the regional finals and from there to the Global Operator Challenge finals at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas, where Caterpillar will crown one operator world champion.

Sandy also won in 2019, when he participated Gregory Poole's first ever Global Operator Challenge. CEG

