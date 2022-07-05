Groff Tractor and Equipment (GT&E) is the newest dealer of Thunder Creek Equipment.

GT&E will carry Thunder Creek'sNo-HAZMAT Multi-Tank Trailer (MTT), the Multi-Tank Oil Trailer (MTO) and the Service and Lube Trailer (SLT).

"GT&E is an outstanding partner for Thunder Creek for a variety of reasons, but first and foremost is that they genuinely want to serve their customers with quality equipment," said Larry Lea, Thunder Creek vice president of sales. "They have a strong presence in the region and understand the value our products can provide their existing customers and others in the area."

Thunder Creek designs and manufactures innovative, high-quality diesel fuel and service trailers and maintenance products that are used across a variety of industries including agriculture, construction, oil and gas, underground utilities and heavy equipment dealers, among others.

"Adding Thunder Creek to our product offerings is a great fit for us. They are one of the most cost-effective fuel transport solutions in the industry," said Corey Berkheimer, VP of sales in central Pennsylvania. "Our customers can immediately benefit from their flexibility without needing a CDL or HAZMAT endorsement. We're proud to call Thunder Creek a partner."

Thunder Creek trailers are made by LDJ Manufacturing Inc, a family-owned business located in Pella, Iowa.

For more information, visit www.ThunderCreek.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

