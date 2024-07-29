List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Gustav Seeland Sends New Grove GMK5250XL-1 to Work in Hamburg

    German heavy goods specialist Gustav Seeland expands its Grove crane fleet with a new GMK5250XL-1, put to work immediately in Hamburg. The crane boasts impressive capabilities, including a 257.5 ft. main boom and fuel-saving technology. The addition reflects the company's dedication to tackling challenging tasks efficiently.

    Mon July 29, 2024 - National Edition
    Manitowoc


    Gustav Seeland’s GMK5250XL-1 crane lifted a ventilation unit onto the rooftop of a building in downtown Hamburg.
    Photo courtesy of Manitowoc
    Gustav Seeland’s GMK5250XL-1 crane lifted a ventilation unit onto the rooftop of a building in downtown Hamburg.
    Gustav Seeland’s GMK5250XL-1 crane lifted a ventilation unit onto the rooftop of a building in downtown Hamburg.   (Photo courtesy of Manitowoc) The crane was set with 197 ft. of main boom and at a radius of 103 ft.   (Photo courtesy of Manitowoc) Gustav Seeland acquired its second GMK5250XL-1 to grow its fleet and handle larger jobs.   (Photo courtesy of Manitowoc)

    German heavy goods specialist Gustav Seeland continues to grow its Grove crane fleet to facilitate larger and more demanding tasks.

    The company acquired its second Grove GMK5250XL-1 all-terrain crane and wasted no time putting it to work. The new crane was sent to a building in downtown Hamburg to lift a ventilation unit onto a rooftop. It was set with 197 ft. of boom and at a radius of 103 ft. to lift the 5 tons load onto the 88.5 ft. tall building.

    "We were pleased with the performance of our first Grove GMK5250XL-1, so it made sense to add a second. It's an important part of the future direction of our company. Our Grove cranes have exceptional capabilities, which have enabled us to tackle more demanding jobs with greater efficiency. We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries with Grove," said Johann Evers, managing director of Gustav Seeland.

    Photo courtesy of Manitowoc

    The GMK5250XL-1 was designed to elevate what's possible with a mobile crane in this class. Its 257.5 ft. main boom is the longest in its category and includes TWIN-LOCK boom pinning. Its long boom and high capacities are balanced against a small footprint and stellar maneuverability, the manufacturer said.

    Power comes from a Mercedes OM471LA EUROMOT 5 engine, which drives the carrier and the superstructure. The GMK5250XL-1's single-engine design includes fuel saver technology, which can lower costs by up to 30 percent compared to previous Grove five-axle cranes. Other features include the MEGATRAK suspension with all-wheel steering as well as the optional MAXbase variable outrigger positioning system.

    Gustav Seeland is based in Hamburg, Germany, and specializes in lifting services including heavy haulage and specialized transport, crane operations, industrial installations, engineering, and heavy-cargo storage. In the company's 90 years of business, it has moved 7.9 million tons of cargo and completed more than 2,000 project assemblies.

    To learn more about the GMK5250XL-1, click here.

    Photo courtesy of Manitowoc

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




