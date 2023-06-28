List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    HEVI Electric Wheel Loaders Provide Full-Shift Uptime

    Wed June 28, 2023 - Northeast Edition #14
    HEVI


    GEL-1800
    GEL-1800
    GEL-1800 GEL-5000

    HEVI's electric wheel loaders provide full-shift uptime without the cost or cleanup associated with diesel fuel.

    The LOAD Series features two loaders, the GEL-1800 and the GEL-5000, with rated loads of 1.8 and 5 tons respectively. The GEL-1800 comes standard with a JRB-416 quick attach coupler to provide functionality with a wide variety of attachments. The GEL-5000 is the largest in the LOAD Series, running on a 242 kWh battery and providing 160 kN max digging force.

    HEVI's products produce zero operating emissions and can be charged by plugging the HEVI mobile charging unit, included with each purchase, into a standard 220V outlet.




