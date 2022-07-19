List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Hissong Group Adds Kenworth Dealership Near Cleveland, Ohio

Tue July 19, 2022 - Midwest Edition #15
Kenworth


Hissong Group Inc. offers expanded support to fleets and truck operators in the greater Cleveland market with the addition of its new Kenworth of Cleveland full-service dealership at 4850 Transportation Dr. in Sheffield Village, Ohio. (Kenworth photo)

Hissong Group Inc. offers expanded support to fleets and truck operators in the greater Cleveland market with the addition of its new Kenworth of Cleveland full-service dealership at 4850 Transportation Dr. in Sheffield Village, Ohio.

The 36,000 sq.-ft. building is situated on 7.5 acres with ample room for drivers to park their trucks. The facility features 16 service bays; a 10,000 sq.-ft. parts retail display area; and 10,000 sq.-ft. space for parts storage to provide abundant parts availability.

The new dealership is conveniently located along Interstate 90, the longest interstate highway in the United States. In addition to serving truck customers passing through on I-90, Kenworth of Cleveland joins Kenworth of Richfield as the second full-service dealership to provide Kenworth truck sales, service and parts for customers located in the greater Cleveland area. Kenworth of Richfield is located approximately 22 mi. south of Cleveland.

Hissong Group Inc. operates six Kenworth dealerships in central and northeast Ohio, including Ashland, Canton, Columbus, Richfield, Sheffield Village and Zanesville.

For more information, call 833/383-2631 or visit hissonggroup.com and kenworth.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




