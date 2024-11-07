List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Hoopaugh Grading's Clay Shoot Breaks Fundraising Record

    Thu November 07, 2024 - Southeast Edition #23
    Hoopaugh Grading Company


    Hoopaugh Grading Company (HGC) demonstrated its continued commitment to community impact by hosting its annual Clay Shoot fundraiser, generating an unprecedented $220,000 for Dream On 3, a Charlotte, N.C.-based nonprofit that makes sports dreams come true for children and teens living with life-altering conditions.

    The event, held at Rocky River Sporting Clays, brought together 43 teams comprising 172 shooters from across the construction industry, marking the most successful fundraiser in the event's history. The day featured compelling testimony from Dream Kid Alumni Luke Rainwater, who shared his powerful story of how Dream On 3's mission transformed his life.

    "The construction industry's remarkable solidarity was on full display at this year's event," said Brian McManus, owner at HGC. "When our industry comes together, we create meaningful change in the lives of others, particularly our community's most vulnerable children."

    The event garnered support from leading construction industry partners, including Evans GC, Preferred Construction Supply, Choate, Alpha Paving, Edifice, NG Companies, Poettker Construction and Whitecap, demonstrating the sector's united commitment to philanthropic giving in the Charlotte region.

    This fundraising milestone reinforces HGC's position as a leader in corporate philanthropy within Charlotte's construction industry, showcasing how businesses can leverage their industry relationships to create substantial community impact.

    For more information, visit www.hoopaughgrading.com.

    Precision and skill are on display as a team lines up at the flurry station. (Photo courtesy of Hoopaugh Grading Company)
    HGC’s Katie Page, director of team development, and Eddie Rollings, director of construction, deliver snacks and drinks to teams throughout the course. (Photo courtesy of Hoopaugh Grading Company)
    Luke Rainwater, Dream On 3’s dream kid alumni, addressing the group to share his story during the lunch program. (Photo courtesy of Hoopaugh Grading Company)
    HGC’s Jacob Moses (L), maintenance and logistics director, and Brandon Lindsey, vice president of operations at HGC and founder of Dream On 3, are ready to start the day. (Photo courtesy of Hoopaugh Grading Company)
    Hart Wall and Paver’s team is excited for an action-packed event. (Photo courtesy of Hoopaugh Grading Company)
    Focused and ready to fire at the clay targets. (Photo courtesy of Hoopaugh Grading Company)
    (L-R): Brian McManus, HGC’s owner, and Brandon Lindsey are catching up with Ted Doran, James River Equipment’s western NC/SC sales manager. (Photo courtesy of Hoopaugh Grading Company)
    Attendees enjoying lunch and the program after a morning of shooting. (Photo courtesy of Hoopaugh Grading Company)




