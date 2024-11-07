Hoopaugh Grading Company (HGC) demonstrated its continued commitment to community impact by hosting its annual Clay Shoot fundraiser, generating an unprecedented $220,000 for Dream On 3, a Charlotte, N.C.-based nonprofit that makes sports dreams come true for children and teens living with life-altering conditions.

The event, held at Rocky River Sporting Clays, brought together 43 teams comprising 172 shooters from across the construction industry, marking the most successful fundraiser in the event's history. The day featured compelling testimony from Dream Kid Alumni Luke Rainwater, who shared his powerful story of how Dream On 3's mission transformed his life.

"The construction industry's remarkable solidarity was on full display at this year's event," said Brian McManus, owner at HGC. "When our industry comes together, we create meaningful change in the lives of others, particularly our community's most vulnerable children."

The event garnered support from leading construction industry partners, including Evans GC, Preferred Construction Supply, Choate, Alpha Paving, Edifice, NG Companies, Poettker Construction and Whitecap, demonstrating the sector's united commitment to philanthropic giving in the Charlotte region.

This fundraising milestone reinforces HGC's position as a leader in corporate philanthropy within Charlotte's construction industry, showcasing how businesses can leverage their industry relationships to create substantial community impact.

For more information, visit www.hoopaughgrading.com.

Today's top stories