(L-R): Bill Klein, Northeast sales manager of Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, presents the Hyundai dealer plaque to the Shafer Equipment management team: Jim Shafer, owner; Billy Evans, general manager; and Aaron Cox, sales manager.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas announced a dealership agreement with Shafer Equipment, Charleston, W. Va., under which Shafer Equipment will sell and service Hyundai wheel loaders and excavators in West Virginia.

Jim Shafer, owner of Shafer Equipment, said the agreement to represent Hyundai will help the dealership meet the growing demand for earth-moving equipment in key customer segments including pipeline construction, aggregates and general construction.

"We're very impressed with Hyundai's excavators and wheel loaders," said Shafer, who established the family-owned dealership in 2011. "They offer a combination of power, durability and technology that our customers will appreciate."

"Hyundai welcomes Shafer Equipment to our growing family of North American dealerships," said Bill Klein, Northeast sales manager, Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas. "With its primary focus on serving the pipeline construction market, Shafer can offer its customers a variety of great equipment solutions from Hyundai."

Shafer Equipment is a full-service heavy equipment dealership, offering sales, rentals, parts, attachments and service.

