List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Names Shafer Equipment Dealer of West Virginia

Thu May 26, 2022 - Northeast Edition
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas


(L-R): Bill Klein, Northeast sales manager of Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, presents the Hyundai dealer plaque to the Shafer Equipment management team: Jim Shafer, owner; Billy Evans, general manager; and Aaron Cox, sales manager.
(L-R): Bill Klein, Northeast sales manager of Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, presents the Hyundai dealer plaque to the Shafer Equipment management team: Jim Shafer, owner; Billy Evans, general manager; and Aaron Cox, sales manager.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas announced a dealership agreement with Shafer Equipment, Charleston, W. Va., under which Shafer Equipment will sell and service Hyundai wheel loaders and excavators in West Virginia.

Jim Shafer, owner of Shafer Equipment, said the agreement to represent Hyundai will help the dealership meet the growing demand for earth-moving equipment in key customer segments including pipeline construction, aggregates and general construction.

"We're very impressed with Hyundai's excavators and wheel loaders," said Shafer, who established the family-owned dealership in 2011. "They offer a combination of power, durability and technology that our customers will appreciate."

"Hyundai welcomes Shafer Equipment to our growing family of North American dealerships," said Bill Klein, Northeast sales manager, Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas. "With its primary focus on serving the pipeline construction market, Shafer can offer its customers a variety of great equipment solutions from Hyundai."

Shafer Equipment is a full-service heavy equipment dealership, offering sales, rentals, parts, attachments and service.

For more information, visit www.hceamericas.com.




Today's top stories

WisDOT Improves Safety With $136M Bypass

Kelly Tractor Hosts Cat Operator Challenge at Miami Headquarters

Cullman Regional Hospital Undergoing $30M Expansion

Bobcat Brings Electric-Powered Construction Equipment Innovations to California

Doosan Announces Its Top-Performing North American Dealers of 2021

Hills Machinery Holds Grand Opening for New Leland, N.C., Facility

Decade After Bridge Was Demolished, Maine Town Hopes for New One Soon

Yancey CAT Rental Store Holds Grand Opening



 

Read more about...

Business News Hyundai Shafer Equipment LLC West Virginia






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA