IED Holds Holiday Party, Inducts New Board Members

Newly-inducted IED officers for 2020 are (L-R) Tom Stern, executive secretary; Bob Jones, second-year director; Jason Zeibert, vice president; Kevin Ridens, first-year director; Joe Stack, president; and Joe McKeon, associate director. Not pictured: Adam Salinas, treasurer.

The Illinois Equipment Distributors held its 53rd annual Holiday Dinner Dec. 13 in Addison Ill. The event also included the 2020 Board of Directors induction meeting.

Outgoing President Kevin Ridens (First Choice Equipment) thanked the 2019 board — Joe Stack (Cummins Sales & Service), vice president; Jason Zeibert (Finkbiner Equipment Co.), treasurer; Bob Jones (SES), first-year director; Jim McCann (McCann Industries), second-year director; and Joe McKeon (Construction Equipment Guide), associate director — for their contributions to a successful year.

Stepping down this year are Steve Roggeman (McCann Industries), executive secretary, and Jim McCann (McCann Industries), second-year director. The Association thanks both for their leadership and contributions over the years.

The members of the 2020 Illinois Equipment Distributors Board were inducted and introduced:

President — Joe Stack of Cummins Sales & Services

Vice President — Jason Zeibert of Finkbiner Equipment Co.

Treasurer — Adam Salinas of Illinois Truck & Equipment

First-Year Director — Kevin Ridens of First Choice Equipment

Second-Year Director — Bob Jones of SES

Executive Secretary — Tom Stern of West Side Tractor Sales

Associate Director — Joe McKeon of Construction Equipment Guide

Two long-time industry champions were honored for their years of service as they retire.

Tom Stern, general sales manager of West Side Tractor Sales, began working in the construction equipment industry in 1974. He attended his first IED meeting in 1984, becoming president of the organization in 1998. He has been tapped to serve as executive secretary on the 2020 board.

"The construction equipment industry has been very good to my family and me," said Stern. "Being the newest IED executive secretary allows me to give back to the industry that has provided me with so very much. Over the years, the IED has brought me many rewarding experiences, fond memories and lasting friendships that I very much cherish."

Also retiring at the end of 2019 is Tom Ellis, past president of Howell Tractor & Equipment after 50 years in the heavy equipment business. Ellis began his career as an operator in 1968 and served as a Navy Seabee operating heavy equipment. In addition to Howell Tractor, his resume includes positions at JI Case, McAllister Equipment and Crane & Machinery.

Ellis loves the industry and the people in it. His career has embodied what IED is all about. He believes in the camaraderie of the association and has cherished the friends he has made throughout the industry.

Elizabeth McCormick, decorated former U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter pilot, shared her motivational message about leadership. McCormick flew missions such as command and control, air assault, rappelling and top-secret intelligence, as well as transporting high-level VIPs including the Secretary of Defense.

The IED Holiday Dinner sponsors include Construction Equipment Guide, Howell Tractor & Equipment, Illinois Truck & Equipment, Ritchie Bros. and Roland Machinery. CEG