A beautiful day welcomed 144 golfers to IAAP's Sep. 17 golf outing held at WeaverRidge and Coyote Creek golf clubs in Peoria, Ill. Due to the strong support of everyone attending, this outing raised $8,580 for the IAAP Political Action Committee. PIE Committee members sold 50/50 raffle tickets raising a total of $1,116 for the IAAP's Rocks, Minerals & Mining Workshop for Illinois teachers.

This golf outing offers a unique opportunity to have fun and visit with friends in the industry. Using a scramble format, the event proved to be highly competitive once again. In addition to golf, member companies sponsored challenge holes at WeaverRidge, and golfers at both courses could win numerous door prizes. The 50/50 raffle drawing, with a prize of $705, was claimed by Tony Fiorentini (Dimond Bros. Insurance), who donated half of it back to the PIE Committee.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions that prevented gathering for the traditional dinner and trophy awards ceremony, everyone agreed it was a really fine day to be playing golf.

WeaverRidge Results

1st Place Howell Tractor and Equipment team of Todd Demoss, Aaron King and Mike Heuser

Howell Tractor and Equipment team of Todd Demoss, Aaron King and Mike Heuser 2nd Place: Scott Malpasuto, Blake Donaghue, Dale Howard and Tim Theobald of Hanson Material Service

Scott Malpasuto, Blake Donaghue, Dale Howard and Tim Theobald of Hanson Material Service 3rd Place : Nick Pyszka of Tema Isenmann; Jimmy Johnson and Scott Napiecek of RB Scott; and Steve Novak of Hanson Material Service

: Nick Pyszka of Tema Isenmann; Jimmy Johnson and Scott Napiecek of RB Scott; and Steve Novak of Hanson Material Service Longest Drive at #1 — Ridge Ackerman of Martin Equipment

— Ridge Ackerman of Martin Equipment Closest to Pin at #8 — Zach Zmudka of LafargeHolcim

— Zach Zmudka of LafargeHolcim Closest to Pin at #12 — Dan Ristow of West Side Tractor Sales

— Dan Ristow of West Side Tractor Sales Longest Putt at #18 — Vince Caputo of Ozinga Materials & Logistics

Coyote Creek Results

1st Place: Troy Kutz, Josh Quinn, Dan Johnson of Bluff City Materials, and Jason Zeibert of Finkbiner

Troy Kutz, Josh Quinn, Dan Johnson of Bluff City Materials, and Jason Zeibert of Finkbiner 2nd Place: Mike Maynard, Brad Bruins, Todd Hoffstater of TCI Manufacturing; and Chad of Mill Creek Mining

Mike Maynard, Brad Bruins, Todd Hoffstater of TCI Manufacturing; and Chad of Mill Creek Mining 3rd Place: Mark Blanchflower and Dan Jaynes of MAB Equipment; Steve Nelson and Ron Kastor of Tri-Con Materials

Mark Blanchflower and Dan Jaynes of MAB Equipment; Steve Nelson and Ron Kastor of Tri-Con Materials Closest to the Pin at #6 — Jeff Krzyaniak of Dimond Bros. Insurance

— Jeff Krzyaniak of Dimond Bros. Insurance Longest Drive at #9 — Josh Quinn of Bluff City Materials

— Josh Quinn of Bluff City Materials Closest to the Pin at #11 — Chad Broege of Beverly Materials

— Chad Broege of Beverly Materials Longest Putt at #18 — Steve Nelson of Tri-Con Materials

For more information, visit iaap-aggregates.org. CEG

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.