A beautiful day welcomed 144 golfers to IAAP's Sep. 17 golf outing held at WeaverRidge and Coyote Creek golf clubs in Peoria, Ill. Due to the strong support of everyone attending, this outing raised $8,580 for the IAAP Political Action Committee. PIE Committee members sold 50/50 raffle tickets raising a total of $1,116 for the IAAP's Rocks, Minerals & Mining Workshop for Illinois teachers.
This golf outing offers a unique opportunity to have fun and visit with friends in the industry. Using a scramble format, the event proved to be highly competitive once again. In addition to golf, member companies sponsored challenge holes at WeaverRidge, and golfers at both courses could win numerous door prizes. The 50/50 raffle drawing, with a prize of $705, was claimed by Tony Fiorentini (Dimond Bros. Insurance), who donated half of it back to the PIE Committee.
Despite COVID-19 restrictions that prevented gathering for the traditional dinner and trophy awards ceremony, everyone agreed it was a really fine day to be playing golf.
WeaverRidge Results
- 1st Place Howell Tractor and Equipment team of Todd Demoss, Aaron King and Mike Heuser
- 2nd Place: Scott Malpasuto, Blake Donaghue, Dale Howard and Tim Theobald of Hanson Material Service
- 3rd Place: Nick Pyszka of Tema Isenmann; Jimmy Johnson and Scott Napiecek of RB Scott; and Steve Novak of Hanson Material Service
- Longest Drive at #1 — Ridge Ackerman of Martin Equipment
- Closest to Pin at #8 — Zach Zmudka of LafargeHolcim
- Closest to Pin at #12 — Dan Ristow of West Side Tractor Sales
- Longest Putt at #18 — Vince Caputo of Ozinga Materials & Logistics
Coyote Creek Results
- 1st Place: Troy Kutz, Josh Quinn, Dan Johnson of Bluff City Materials, and Jason Zeibert of Finkbiner
- 2nd Place: Mike Maynard, Brad Bruins, Todd Hoffstater of TCI Manufacturing; and Chad of Mill Creek Mining
- 3rd Place: Mark Blanchflower and Dan Jaynes of MAB Equipment; Steve Nelson and Ron Kastor of Tri-Con Materials
- Closest to the Pin at #6 — Jeff Krzyaniak of Dimond Bros. Insurance
- Longest Drive at #9 — Josh Quinn of Bluff City Materials
- Closest to the Pin at #11 — Chad Broege of Beverly Materials
- Longest Putt at #18 — Steve Nelson of Tri-Con Materials
For more information, visit iaap-aggregates.org. CEG
This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.
Players are ready to tee off at IAAP’s annual Golf Outing.
(L-R) are Doug Averkamp, Randy Bromberek, Colin Glennon, Dan Larson, all of LafargeHolcim.
The Gray Quarries team of (L-R) Brent Gooding, John Kanney, John Filkins and Tom Coulter are having a good day at the golf outing.
IAAP’s Dan Eichholz (L) presents the first-place trophy to the Howell Tractor team’s Aaron King.
IAAP’s Dan Eichholz (L) presents 50/50 raffle winner, Tony Fiorentini of Dimond Bros. Insurance, with his prize. Fiorentini donated half of it back to the PIE Committee.
Finkbiner Equipment hosted hole #10 where a correct guess of the quantity of tees in the jug won a free screening machine rental. (L-R): Clyde Robison and Kyle Lucas of Finkbiner Equipment make sure Rich Mulder and Walt Nashert of Ozinga Materials & Logistics are entered to win.
(L-R): Bobbie Hipenbecker, Lee Frea and Jacob Henderson of Vibra-Tech are enjoying the weather at the IAAP golf outing.
Oak Hill Contractors hosted a longest drive contest on hole #13 with a Yeti cooler going to the winner and cinch bags and tumblers for each golfer. Ben Cox of Oak Hill Contractors watches over the contest.
(L-R) are Pete Micks of Peoples Gas; Rick Soroka, Billy Quirke and David Leduc, all of Vanguard Energy Services.
Enjoying a day on the links is the Roland Machinery team of (L-R) Ed Ellis, Aaron Vargas, Cole Berringer and Mike McNamara, who are all ready to play golf.
Mid-States Aggregate Equipment hosted a closest-to-the-pin competition at hole #17 with a Yeti cooler prize for the winner. (L-R) are Matt Bluemenstock of Horton Supply Company; Mike Jacob and Bill Jacob of Mid-States Aggregate Supply; Jim Sergent of Mid-America S&G; and Pat Biggs and Bob Biggs of Horton Supply.
Ed Ellis of Roland Machinery took home this Vizio TV, one of many raffle prizes.
(L-R) is the LafargeHolcim team of Zach Zmudka, Becky Kazmierski, Angie Nickel and Darrel Adams at the WeaverRidge course.