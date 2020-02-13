--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Indeco Hosts Utility Contractors Association of Connecticut Meeting

Thu February 13, 2020 - Northeast Edition #4
Sheila Capetta – CEG CORRESPONDENT



On Jan. 29, Indeco hosted the Utility Contractors Association of Connecticut's first meeting of 2020. Members from all over the state were treated to dinner, served by Grand A Pizza and beverage services by The Orange Ale House and Grill. Before dinner and raffle prizes, Mike Fischer, president and CEO of Indeco North America, gave attendees a tour of the 90,000-sq.-ft. facility located in Milford, Conn. CEG

Members of the Utility Contractors Association of Connecticut were given a tour of Indeco’s North American headquarters located in Milford, Conn., by President and CEO of Indeco North America, Mike Fischer.
(L-R) are Chez Pace of Paramount; and Mike Casey, Joe LaRosa, David Murdy, Jesse Richard, Joey LaRosa and Leon Richard, all of LaRosa Construction.
Harold Goodwin (L) and Jaroslaw Radziszewski, both of Mizzy Construction.
Michelle Harold presents the door prizes to the raffle winners provided by UCAC.
Aubrey and Jaime of The Orange Ale House and Grill provide drink services for guests.
Indeco hosted the 2020 Utility Contractors Association of Connecticut meeting at its North American headquarters, located in Milford, Conn.
(L-R): Ed Culver of Haynes, and CJ Otto and Jordan Napolitano, both of CES, take the facility tour.
(L-R): Reed Hoffman, Dale Erikson and Dwight Burnham, all of H.O. Penn, enjoy the dinner provided by Grand A Pizza.
(L-R) are Mike Fischer of Indeco; Carl Roderick of Clark Company; and Lou and Joe Cavaliere.
Brian Manna (L) and Rob Manna, both of LRM.
Kevin Plourde (L) of D & G Contractors and Barb Dimauro, executive director of Utility Contractors Association of Connecticut.
(L-R) are Ryan Murphy, Josh Sassenger and Charlie Ameer, all of Indeco.
Guests enjoy a slice from Grand A Pizza and beverage service provided by The Orange Ale House and Grill.
Michelle Harold (L) and Barb Dimauro with the door prizes provided by UCAC.
