World of Concrete recently concluded its 46th edition with an event for concrete and masonry industry professionals from June 8 to 10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This annual event drew tens of thousands of industry professionals, featuring more than 650 exhibiting companies across just under 300,000 sq.-ft. of exhibit space. This postponed edition of WOC from January was the first large-scale event to take place in Las Vegas following the COVID-19 shutdowns and reignited the tradeshow industry in what promises to be a booming summer and fall live event season. World of Concrete's arrival comes on the heels of Las Vegas' reopening to 100 percent capacity on June 1.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) debuted the Las Vegas Convention Center's (LVCC) $1 billion, 1.4 million sq. ft. West Hall expansion with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by doors opening to Informa Market's World of Concrete, the first major convention to return to Las Vegas and to the United States post-pandemic.

The addition of the West Hall brings the total square footage of meeting space in the destination to 14 million and makes the LVCC the second largest facility in the country. During a normal year, the meeting and convention industry represents $11.4 billion in economic impact to the area.

"We are thrilled to be returning to the live event format, especially in the home of the exhibitions industry in the U.S., Las Vegas," said Nan Walsh, president, North America of Informa Markets. "There is an unparalleled magic about in-person connection — from sharing laughs with old friends, creating new ones, learning from industry experts and seeing and feeling the latest products and innovations. We are so happy to be the first large-scale trade show to return to the show floor in the U.S., and the first to use the Las Vegas Convention Center's incredible new West Hall, and through that partnership I believe we are signaling a return to business and connection that is needed now more than ever."

"World of Concrete is grateful for the support of all the participating exhibitors and attendees who braved the heat of a June event and paved the way for an even larger and stronger return in January 2022," said Jackie James, group director of World of Concrete. "We would like to thank them, along with our co-sponsoring associations and media partners who supported this endeavor throughout a very challenging 15 months leading up to this important industry event."

The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program held its 16th annual unreserved silent and live auctions at World of Concrete 2021 and simultaneously online as a hybrid auction event. The silent and live auctions raised more than $1.175 million, with a total of over $13 million to the CIM program in the past 16 years. The CIM program is a business program that has been developed specifically for the concrete industry to provide students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management. The program gives students entering the concrete work force industry experience early in their careers.

Competitions

At the Spec Mix Bricklayer 500, 20 of the best masons and tenders in the world came together at World of Concrete to test their skill, speed and stamina by battling to determine who can build the largest and best 26-ft.-long brick wall, with the least amount of errors, in one hour.

It was an action-packed competition featuring some of the most decorated craftsmen in North America.

Mason David Chavez and mason tender Guadalupe Hernandez of Ranch Masonry in Houston, Texas, teamed up to earn the title, "World's Best Bricklayer." This is the second time Chavez has earned the world champion title, winning it all in 2018. Chavez earned the keys to a new Ford F250 4×4 Super Duty Truck, $5,000 in cash, a Multiquip Essick Pro12 Mortar Mixer and other great prizes.

World of Concrete 2022 will be held from Jan. 18 to 20, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. CEG

