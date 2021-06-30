Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Industry Professionals Gather at 46th Edition of World of Concrete

Wed June 30, 2021 - National Edition #14
CEG


Las Vegas was packed for the return of the in-person World of Concrete show, where more than 1,800 companies and suppliers from all over the world came together in the 900,000-sq.-ft Las Vegas Convention Center to show, demonstrate, do business and answer questions about what they are showing. (CDSA photo)

World of Concrete recently concluded its 46th edition with an event for concrete and masonry industry professionals from June 8 to 10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This annual event drew tens of thousands of industry professionals, featuring more than 650 exhibiting companies across just under 300,000 sq.-ft. of exhibit space. This postponed edition of WOC from January was the first large-scale event to take place in Las Vegas following the COVID-19 shutdowns and reignited the tradeshow industry in what promises to be a booming summer and fall live event season. World of Concrete's arrival comes on the heels of Las Vegas' reopening to 100 percent capacity on June 1.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) debuted the Las Vegas Convention Center's (LVCC) $1 billion, 1.4 million sq. ft. West Hall expansion with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by doors opening to Informa Market's World of Concrete, the first major convention to return to Las Vegas and to the United States post-pandemic.

The addition of the West Hall brings the total square footage of meeting space in the destination to 14 million and makes the LVCC the second largest facility in the country. During a normal year, the meeting and convention industry represents $11.4 billion in economic impact to the area.

"We are thrilled to be returning to the live event format, especially in the home of the exhibitions industry in the U.S., Las Vegas," said Nan Walsh, president, North America of Informa Markets. "There is an unparalleled magic about in-person connection — from sharing laughs with old friends, creating new ones, learning from industry experts and seeing and feeling the latest products and innovations. We are so happy to be the first large-scale trade show to return to the show floor in the U.S., and the first to use the Las Vegas Convention Center's incredible new West Hall, and through that partnership I believe we are signaling a return to business and connection that is needed now more than ever."

"World of Concrete is grateful for the support of all the participating exhibitors and attendees who braved the heat of a June event and paved the way for an even larger and stronger return in January 2022," said Jackie James, group director of World of Concrete. "We would like to thank them, along with our co-sponsoring associations and media partners who supported this endeavor throughout a very challenging 15 months leading up to this important industry event."

The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program held its 16th annual unreserved silent and live auctions at World of Concrete 2021 and simultaneously online as a hybrid auction event. The silent and live auctions raised more than $1.175 million, with a total of over $13 million to the CIM program in the past 16 years. The CIM program is a business program that has been developed specifically for the concrete industry to provide students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management. The program gives students entering the concrete work force industry experience early in their careers.

Competitions

At the Spec Mix Bricklayer 500, 20 of the best masons and tenders in the world came together at World of Concrete to test their skill, speed and stamina by battling to determine who can build the largest and best 26-ft.-long brick wall, with the least amount of errors, in one hour.

It was an action-packed competition featuring some of the most decorated craftsmen in North America.

Mason David Chavez and mason tender Guadalupe Hernandez of Ranch Masonry in Houston, Texas, teamed up to earn the title, "World's Best Bricklayer." This is the second time Chavez has earned the world champion title, winning it all in 2018. Chavez earned the keys to a new Ford F250 4×4 Super Duty Truck, $5,000 in cash, a Multiquip Essick Pro12 Mortar Mixer and other great prizes.

World of Concrete 2022 will be held from Jan. 18 to 20, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. CEG

Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14

Representing Cemen Tech (L-R) are Kris Moorman, marketing manager; Zach Deason, regional sales manager; Rob Peterson, technology sales manager; Brant Pfantz, director of supply chain; Mark Rinehart, director of sales and marketing; Tony Hood, regional dealer support manager; Conner Deering, CEO and president; and Jess Nelson, project and content specialist.
Mason David Chavez (L) captured another “World’s Best Bricklayer” title at the Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 competition. Chavez previously won the contest in 2018. (SpecMix photo)
Las Vegas was packed for the return of the in-person World of Concrete show, where more than 1,800 companies and suppliers from all over the world came together in the 900,000-sq.-ft Las Vegas Convention Center to show, demonstrate, do business and answer questions about what they are showing. (CDSA photo)
(L-R) are Andy Small, of Terry Equipment; Logan Mohr, district representative of GOMACO; and Matt Morrison, GOMACO 3D manager.
Representatives from Curb Roller show off their latest offerings at the World of Concrete.
Brody McFarland (second from L), Xtreme Manufacturing & Snorkel salesman, Latin America; and Don Ahern (fourth from L), owner of Xtreme Manufacturing & Snorkel, pose with interested customers.
Brandon Meredith (L), director of marketing, Astec; and Charles Alexander, marketing specialist, Astec. The company recently went through a rebrand, which includes a new logo, color palette and website. The launch comes while the organization streamlines its internal structure and operations to improve efficiency and drive growth.
Justin Conder (L), product specialist of Case; Joe Stanley, territory sales manager of Case; and Ray Stahl, account manager of Sonsray Machinery.
Erin Brown, product manager of Doosan Bobcat North America.
Bill Zak, wheel Loader product specialist of Doosan, stands in front of the DL 380-7, which features an all new cab, new styling, improved visibility, rear camera and hi/low mounted cameras, which allow for a transparent bucket. Cameras allow the operator to “see through” the bucket.
Rick Eisiminger (L), vice president of international operations of HEM Paving; and Darren Huinker, vice president of sales of HEM Paving.
Representing Kubota Tractor Corporation (L-R) are Tom Burton, director, product marketing, construction and national accounts; Thomas W. Louderback, CE business development manager, southeast division; Patrick Baker, CE product manager; Michael Stanley, construction equipment business development manager, southeast division; and Rusty Pugh, manager, NA municipal and new business.
MB Crusher’s mantra — Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle — was showcased at World of Concrete with live demos throughout each day of the event. The MBS18 screener bucket is the second largest in its lineup. It works great with an excavator that has an operating rate of 44,100 lbs. up to 77,200 lbs. (L-R): Demi Butchert, area manager; Daniel Fox, sales associate; Mike DeMond, area manager; Alex Jovel, marketing and operations manager; Regan Whitfield, CEO; Angel Tims, office manager; and Jillian Talbot, company spokesperson, all representing MB America.
Jim Davitz, national training manager of Husqvarna, shows off Husqvarna’s K1 Pace Power cutter.




Today's top stories

Infrastructure Plan Could Boost Construction

Speculation Rife On Cause of Champlain Towers Collapse in Florida

Doosan Bobcat's Days of Community Service Brings Together Employees to Volunteer, Give Back

AGC and Autodesk Launch Media Library to Boost Representation of Diversity in Construction

Bobcat Introduces New R2-Series E88 Compact Excavator

Kraemer North America Sets Final Spans On $56M Seattle Project

Globe-Shaped MSG Sphere Project Hits Milestone in Vegas

Grand Parkway Infrastructure Links Segments On Massive Texas Highway Job



 

Read more about...

Concrete Industry Management (CIM) Events Las Vegas World of Concrete World of Concrete 2021






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo