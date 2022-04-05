Papé Machinery had a massive outdoor display area with equipment for everyone, including this John Deere 350G LC excavator loading into a Kleemann jaw crusher MOBICAT MC 110 EVO2, which is used for the pre-crushing of almost all natural rock and in recycling aggregate material products.

The 84th Annual Oregon Logging Conference was held at the Lane Event Center and Fairgrounds in Eugene, Ore., from Feb. 24 to 26, 2022. The event brought industry professionals back together for an in-person gathering after a scaled-down version of the event was held in 2021 due to the pandemic.

"After the last two years, the best thing about this year is getting back together," 2021/2022 OLC President Scott Melcher, of Melcher Logging in Sweet Home said. "I think that's one of the strengths, the connectivity and the bonds that we have," he added. "We might be competing against each other one day, and the next we're sitting down talking and sharing ideas."

More equipment was on display outdoors compared to previous years, according to Conference Manager Rikki Wellman.

Seminars, Panel Discussions

Topics of current interest were discussed at the 84th Annual Oregon Logging Conference, while many of those attending earned Professional Logger credits to stay certified and up to date on several issues. Topics addressed included:

The Private Forest Accord;

A changing labor force (better ideas/new technology in logging);

Reducing worker stress and fatigue from day-to-day equipment operation;

Your voice, your vote counts;

Log damage caused by modern processing equipment;

Oregon and Washington Forest Practices Act seminars.

"The Oregon Logging Conference is packed with unique opportunities for forestry and natural resource professionals to network and learn more about their trades," said Wellman.

Future Forestry Workers Career Day

More than 450 high school students from 20 Oregon schools attended the Future Forestry Workers Career Day. The students interacted with industry professionals and learned about job opportunities and careers in sawmills, reforestation, truck driving, equipment operation, welding and diesel mechanics.

February 24, 2023 is the date planned for the 5th Annual Future Forestry Workers Career Day, to take place at the livestock arena on the Lane County Fairgrounds in Eugene.

Oregon Logging Conference Foundation Auction

A total of $28,000 was raised during the two-day auction at the Oregon Logging Conference. This money will be used for scholarships and other educational endeavors, including the above-mentioned Future Forestry Workers Career Day.

Log Loader Competition

First place was Zane Bryant of Bryant Logging in Beaver Creek, Ore., with a time of 2:57:09. Second place was Justin Jackola of Rice Logging in Sweet Home, Ore., with a time 3:34:16 and third place was Bryan Chipps of Green Diamond Resource Company in Korbel, Calif., with a time of 3:42:17. This popular outdoor event tests the skills of log loader operators, as they demonstrate speed, skill, and efficiency. Operating a Link-Belt log loader, contestants have seven minutes to stack log blocks end-to-end, matching numbers or colors on predetermined marks on the ground.

Guess Net Scale

Tristan Lulay of Scio was the winner of the Guess the Net Scale of the load of logs on display at the Oregon Logging Conference. He guess of 5,410 ft. was correct. More than 600 people submitted guesses with quite a few people within 100 ft. and two guesses were within 10 ft. of the net scale.

Family Day

There was a good turnout on the final day of OLC, with many taking advantage of Family Day activities and also enjoying outdoor and indoor displays, including logging, construction and trucking machinery. The final day of the Family Day activities included bird house building, face painting and educational displays.

Oregon Women in Timber Dinner/Auction

The Talk About Trees auction was a success with a sellout crowd of more than 450 people in attendance. The auction proceeds of $117,000 will support OWIT's Talk About Trees forest education program, which is offered free to pre-Kindergarten through 8th grade students.

85th Annual Oregon Logging Conference

The dates for the 85th Annual Oregon Logging Conference are Feb. 23 to 25, 2023. The event will be held at the Lane Event Center and Fairgrounds in Eugene, Ore.

For more information, contact Rikki Wellman at 541/954-2477 or Mary Bullwinkel at 707/601-6533.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories