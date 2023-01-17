The walkway, closed in the early 1990s due to safety concerns, is part of a bridge over the freeways and features a series of enclosed stairs, towers and walkways. (Photo courtesy of West Virginia Department of Transportation)

As part of a massive project to clean and paint nine interstate bridges and six interstate ramps through downtown Charleston, W. Va., construction crews have begun the process of removing the Capitol Hill walkway that crosses Interstates 64 and 77, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced Jan. 13.

The walkway, closed in the early 1990s due to safety concerns, is part of a bridge over the freeways and features a series of enclosed stairs, towers and walkways.

WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations Greg Bailey said the contractor has started the early work of removing the walkway and demolitions crews are on site in Charleston.

"As part of this project of painting and concrete coating, we are demolishing the Capitol Walkway," Bailey said, adding that once it is removed, "the exposed areas that result will be coated and painted like the rest of the system."

Last March, Baltimore, Md.-based Blastech Enterprises Inc. was awarded a contract for $27.4 million to clean and paint the series of bridges and ramps on I-77 and I-64. Its funding came from a combination of federal and state monies.

The project includes structures over Piedmont Road, Bigley Avenue and Court Street, as well as ramps accessing Court Street, Leon Sullivan Way and Brooks Street in West Virginia's capital city. The painting effort is necessary to prolong the life of the bridges and ramps, Bailey noted.

Painting has been the most visible aspect of the project, according to WVDOH, with the bridges colored dark blue like the paint on the nearby Fort Hill Bridge. He added that a white coating and sealant also will go onto exposed concrete surfaces and structural steel.

Currently, crews have paused the painting and concrete coating for the winter and are taking advantage of the time by beginning the walkway demolition phase of the project. The contractor has begun removing material from inside the structure in preparation.

WVDOH cautioned there may be lane closures during the demolition, but the state agency, part of the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT), will keep the driving public informed of upcoming closures via sign boards installed along the interstates.

Bailey also said the walkway's demolition will be controlled by Blastech to minimize the impact on the public.

The planned completion date for the project is this November.

