Isuzu Opens Wyoming Dealership, Now Operates in All 50 States

(Isuzu photo)

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc. welcomed its newest dealership, located in Casper, Wyo.

As a result of the addition of Isuzu Truck of Wyoming, the company now has dealerships in all 50 states.

The dealership, located at 4113 W. Yellowstone Highway in Casper, is owned and operated by William F. and R. Fred DeVore.

"We are thrilled to welcome the DeVore brothers and Isuzu Truck of Wyoming to the Isuzu family," said Shaun C. Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America. "The DeVores already have a strong truck presence throughout the state and are actively involved in the communities they serve. They will represent Isuzu well in the Equality State.

"We are even more pleased that we can now offer parts, service, and sales to our customers in every state in the union," Skinner added. "Our nationwide presence gives us an advantage over some of our competitors, and it means that the performance, economy, quality, and durability of Isuzu trucks are more accessible than ever."

Additionally, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America now has 297 full-line dealerships and 13 service-only facilities across the US.

For more information, visit www.isuzucv.com.