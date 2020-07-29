--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Isuzu Opens Wyoming Dealership, Now Operates in All 50 States

Wed July 29, 2020 - West Edition #16
Isuzu


(Isuzu photo)
(Isuzu photo)

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc. welcomed its newest dealership, located in Casper, Wyo.

As a result of the addition of Isuzu Truck of Wyoming, the company now has dealerships in all 50 states.

The dealership, located at 4113 W. Yellowstone Highway in Casper, is owned and operated by William F. and R. Fred DeVore.

"We are thrilled to welcome the DeVore brothers and Isuzu Truck of Wyoming to the Isuzu family," said Shaun C. Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America. "The DeVores already have a strong truck presence throughout the state and are actively involved in the communities they serve. They will represent Isuzu well in the Equality State.

"We are even more pleased that we can now offer parts, service, and sales to our customers in every state in the union," Skinner added. "Our nationwide presence gives us an advantage over some of our competitors, and it means that the performance, economy, quality, and durability of Isuzu trucks are more accessible than ever."

Additionally, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America now has 297 full-line dealerships and 13 service-only facilities across the US.

For more information, visit www.isuzucv.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News Isuzu Isuzu Truck of Wyoming TRUCKS Wyoming