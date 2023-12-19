Photo courtesy of Earthborne Inc. Doug Taylor (L), president and CEO of Earthborne, Inc., and John Bauer, previous owner of Chesapeake Supply and Equipment, sealing the deal with a handshake in the Felton, Del., branch — now Earthborne’s second location.

On Nov. 6, Earthborne Inc. and owner Doug Taylor were announced by JCB North America as the new equipment dealer for Delaware, after the acquisition of Chesapeake Supply and Equipment in Felton, Del.

This 10,000 sq ft dealership sits on 5 acres and is located at 12915 South Dupont Hwy, Felton, DE.

"We're excited to expand our territory with JCB. Our team in Warrington works hard to meet goals, stay up-to-date and aware of the latest industry needs, and be a company that our customers can truly rely on. We know we can take the same mentality into Delaware and continue to grow," said Doug Taylor, president and CEO of Earthborne Inc.

"Earthborne has a history of growing each year, and has a dedicated team who ensures this. This year with our expansion into Delaware we are looking forward to serving customers we have never crossed paths with, and continuing the great things that Chesapeake Supply and Equipment has sustained since its inception in 1936 by founder, Cesil Russel. They built up a wonderful customer base that we intend to put focus on and ensure they're well taken care of with all of their equipment, parts and service needs."

Since bringing on the JCB line in 2003, Earthborne Inc. has been in the Dealer of Excellence category many times and has been recognized for its increase in sales each year. Its market share in Pennsylvania has continued to grow year over year, as JCB introduces new and exclusive products to the industry.

With this expansion, Earthborne is excited to serve JCB customers outside of the Pennsylvania borders and use the knowledge it has gained from its success to grow the brand and service support in Delaware.

"Chesapeake's most recent owner is an incredible salesman by the name of John Bauer. Under his leadership, Chesapeake has maintained a stellar reputation for many years. John has probably been selling JCB equipment longer than anyone else in the United States and I'm proud to know him, learn from him and take over the relationships he has with Chesapeake's great customers," Taylor said.

"Doug and the team at Earthborne have a powerful track record of success with their facility in Pennsylvania," said Richard Fox-Marrs, president and CEO at JCB North America. "This expansion is part of a strategic, long-term growth plan, to build and extend that success. That plan includes Earthborne's continued investment and focus on the JCB brand. We look forward to extending our partnership with Doug and the Earthborne team as they diligently work to not only support our existing JCB customers but also introduce the JCB brand and equipment to new customers in Delaware."

Earthborne Inc. carries an extensive line of construction, forestry, snow removal and landscaping equipment in counties throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware; the company also serves southern Pennsylvania as a 24-hour towing and hauling service.

Its facilities in Warrington and Felton include modern service departments and well-stocked parts counters, serving customers with all makes and models of construction equipment.

For more information, visit www.EarthborneInc.com.

