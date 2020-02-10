JCB, Extreme Sandbox Partner With Snickers to 'Fix The World'

MacKinnon JCB provided two brand new JCB 150X excavators to support the Snickers initiative. (Extreme Sandbox photo)

JCB and Extreme Sandbox collaborated with the Snickers brand, as they launched their new campaign, #SNICKERSFixTheWorld. Snickers hosted its #SNICKERSFixTheWorld event in downtown Miami, Fla., where the iconic chocolate brand invited professional athletes and media to share "why they dig" as they got behind the seat of two full-size JCB 150X excavators, each wrapped in special Snickers livery, to test their excavator operator skills under the supervision of heavy equipment instructors. Through this partnership, JCB and Extreme Sandbox hope inspire the next generation of STEM professionals and skilled trades people.

The Snickers brand released its new ad campaign, "SNICKERS Fixes the World", including a special long-form version on the brand's YouTube page. In the iconic brand's signature humor, the ad declares "the world is out-of-sorts" and presents an absurdly satisfying solution to fix it.

"JCB was thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Extreme Sandbox and Snickers as they launched their new ad campaign," said Lisa Barber, marketing partnerships manager at JCB North America. "Seeing some of our favorite athletes put these big JCB excavators to the test while helping to dig the Snickers hole was entertaining and we're sure it'll inspire lots of kids — young and old — to give the machines a try and maybe spark their interest in a great career in construction."

"Given the abundance of construction projects under way in Florida, we were thrilled the local JCB dealer, MacKinnon JCB, agreed to provide two brand new JCB 150X excavators to support this great Snickers initiative," said Randy Stenger, CEO of Extreme Sandbox. "Combining education and entertainment is a proven technique to capture attention and increase interest in heavy equipment and the construction trades."

Introduced to North America in late 2019, the new JCB 150X excavator is powered by JCB's 109 hp (81 kW) EcoMAX engine that requires no replaceable diesel particulate filter. It features JCB's new sealed and pressurized CommandPlus Cab, which is 15 percent larger than earlier models and includes an integrated ROPS frame. And with flat glazing and new cab mounts for improved isolation, in-cab noise is reduced to 67 dB(A), 68 percent lower than earlier models.

For more information about JCB, visit www.jcb.com.

For more information about Extreme Sandbox, visit www.extremesandbox.com.