Global machinery leader JCB highlights agricultural solutions at the National Farm Machinery Show. Purpose-built equipment like telehandlers and high-speed tractors cater to farmers' needs, prioritizing performance, comfort, and efficiency. Visit booth 4996 to learn more about JCB's innovative offerings.

JCB photo The 525-60 AGRI compact telehandler combines a space-saving design with advanced hydraulics and an inching pedal for precise control.

JCB, a global leader in innovative machinery, returns to the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Ky., Feb. 12-15, showcasing a lineup of equipment designed with farmers and ranchers in mind. Built on agricultural roots, JCB continues to prioritize the unique needs of modern farming with machines that deliver superior performance, operator comfort and versatility, according to the company.

"JCB was founded in agriculture, and those roots still guide us today," said Brandon Hawkins, JCB North American agricultural sales manager. "We apply the same innovation and attention to detail that have made us a worldwide leader in construction to designing equipment that meets the unique demands of farming and ranching."

JCB photo

Material Handling Solutions for Agriculture

JCB's material handling equipment is purpose-built to excel in agricultural applications. The 560-80 AGRI telescopic handler is equipped DualTech variable speed transmission and a high-capacity piston pump, enabling greater lifting power and nearly twice as fast cycle times for tasks like loading hay, filling spreaders or managing large-scale material handling, according to the manufacturer. Its reversing fan keeps debris clear from the engine, reducing downtime, while the comfortable cab ensures operators can work efficiently through long hours. LED lighting provides superior visibility for early morning and late-night operations, ensuring work continues without compromise, according to JCB.

The 525-60 AGRI compact telehandler combines a space-saving design with advanced hydraulics and an inching pedal for precise control. Like the 560-80, it features a reversible fan, additional cab and boom lighting and an operator-focused cab to meet the demands of livestock operations and fieldwork.

"JCB offers a true ag solution," Hawkins said. "We design our telehandlers with the unique ways farmers and ranchers work in mind, delivering machines that go beyond retrofitting construction equipment."

JCB photo

High-Speed Tractor Innovation

JCB also is redefining tractor performance with its Fastrac models, offering speed, stability and versatility for a wide range of agricultural tasks, according to the company. With horsepower ranging from 217 to 335, Fastrac tractors deliver the power farmers need for planting, hauling and tillage. Road speeds up to 43 mph and a 50:50 weight distribution allow the Fastrac to move between fields and farms faster than traditional tractors while maintaining superior traction and efficiency in the field, according to JCB.

At the show, attendees can explore JCB's iCON armrest display, an ergonomic system that allows operators to customize controls and interface settings without needing to power up a tractor.

Versatile Support Equipment

Rounding out the lineup is the JCB 1CXT backhoe loader, a multi-use machine that combines the capabilities of a skid steer and a mini-excavator. With faster travel speeds and the flexibility to handle diverse on-farm projects, the 1CXT excels in applications like repairing field tile, managing feedlots or performing general farm construction.

Visit JCB at the National Farm Machinery Show

JCB invites attendees to visit its booth, 4996 in the North Wing, at the National Farm Machinery Show to explore these advanced machines firsthand. Meet with product specialists and learn how JCB continues to innovate for the modern farmer and rancher.

For more information, visit jcb.com/en-us.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories