    Jeff Martin Hosts Upper Midwest Fall Construction Auction

    Jeff Martin Auctioneers Inc. recently held the Upper Midwest Fall Construction Auction in Glencoe, Minn., featuring a variety of equipment such as skid steers, compact track loaders and utility trucks. The event included live and online bidding options, offering attachments and parts up for bid as well. Visit jeffmartinauctioneers.com for more details.

    October 7, 2025 - Midwest Edition #21

    CEG


    The Upper Midwest Fall Construction and Transportation Public Auction, hosted by Jeff Martin Auctioneers Inc., was held Sept. 23, 2025, in Glencoe, Minn.

    Plenty of equipment was on the block, including skid steers, compact track loaders, utility trucks and more. Plenty of attachments and parts also were available for bid. The event offered both live and online bidding.

    For more information, visit jeffmartinauctioneers.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6

    Ben Lohse (L) and Braxon Hanson oversee having the equipment lined up, laid out and assist with loading sales. (CEG photo)
    An assortment of attachments and parts were available at Jeff Martin’s fall auction in Glencoe, Minn. (CEG photo)
    It is never too early to buy snow equipment in Minnesota. (CEG photo)
    The Jeff Martin auctioneers scan the crowd for bids. (CEG photo)
    These utility trucks are charged with displaying the American flag at the auction site. (CEG photo)
    The Upper Midwest Fall Construction and Transportation Public Auction, hosted by Jeff Martin Auctioneers Inc., was held Sept. 23, 2025, in Glencoe, Minn. (CEG photo)




