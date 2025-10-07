Jeff Martin Auctioneers Inc. recently held the Upper Midwest Fall Construction Auction in Glencoe, Minn., featuring a variety of equipment such as skid steers, compact track loaders and utility trucks. The event included live and online bidding options, offering attachments and parts up for bid as well. Visit jeffmartinauctioneers.com for more details.

The Upper Midwest Fall Construction and Transportation Public Auction, hosted by Jeff Martin Auctioneers Inc., was held Sept. 23, 2025, in Glencoe, Minn.

Plenty of equipment was on the block, including skid steers, compact track loaders, utility trucks and more. Plenty of attachments and parts also were available for bid. The event offered both live and online bidding.

For more information, visit jeffmartinauctioneers.com. CEG

Today's top stories